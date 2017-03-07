‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Colin Surprises Jill, Ashley Sets Ravi Straight

What’s coming up on Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless? Spoilers detail that there will be more action between Jill and Colin as he makes a grand gesture that he hopes will smooth things over between them. Hilary and Devon’s relationship remains strained, but Jordan’s interest in her could turn things around. Lily is tired of having her father-in-law at her place, but Cane doesn’t seem to be on the same page. The March 7 show also has some action related to Ashley and Ravi, and this could set the stage for some major drama soon.

Jill was furious with Colin when she learned about the ring and what he did with it and Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that she will take Katherine’s portrait down at the house as she mopes about all that’s happened. Devon will stop by and see it, and she will fill him in as they discuss their respective marriage troubles.

Cane is headed out of town for a bit, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Colin will voice some concerns that Lily may toss him out of the house while Cane is gone. Cane reassures him that Lily won’t do that, but as it happens, Lily will be talking with Neil about trying to get her father-in-law out of her place. Colin will get a phone call that seems to have great news and he’ll later head over to Jill’s place.

Hilary and Mariah will be at the GC Buzz, and they’ll initially butt heads a bit over Mariah’s wardrobe and a photo shoot that catches her off-guard. However, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that they’ll quickly smooth things over as they realize there was a misunderstanding about the photo shoot and Jordan soon arrives and starts flirting with Hilary. Mariah will question Hil about the state of her relationship with her estranged husband and Young and Restless spoilers note that she’ll admit that she’s struggling with the mixed signals she’s been getting.

Devon will arrive and watch the photo shoot, and later Jordan will talk with him and admits that he’s interested in asking Hilary out on a date. Devon says it’s fine with him, but he keeps making eye contact with Hilary while they’re all at the studio. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Jordan will ask Hilary out, indicating that he had asked Devon about it first, and it sounds as if she’ll accept. Devon will get the scoop on her acceptance from Mariah and fans have to wonder if this might propel him to reconsider his status with his estranged wife.

Phyllis and Ravi will meet up to discuss issues with the Fenmore’s app and Young and Restless spoilers note that he’ll be irritated when the discussion turns to Ashley and Phyllis teases him and encourages him to let go of his crush on Ashley. Ravi questions why nobody believes that he and Ashley could be a couple and viewers will see Abby pushing Ashley to clear the air with Ravi regarding their status.

Ashley will eventually admit to Abby that she does need to clarify her status with Ravi and Young and Restless spoilers from Soap Central detail that she will talk with him and lay down the line. He’ll be irritated and push for an explanation, and then he’ll reject all of her reasons. It sounds as if things will get a bit intense as he pushes her to reconsider, and fans wonder if this rejection of Ravi may turn into something problematic soon.

Abby will try to talk Neil into returning to Newman Enterprises, although he brushes her off, and Cane will talk with Lily about the Colin situation. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Cane will promise to toss his father out if he does anything illegal and Lily will say goodbye to her husband as he prepares to head off on his trip.

When Colin arrives at Jill’s place she’ll tear into him about how he’d better have the ring and Young and Restless spoilers share that he’ll hold it up for her to see. He’ll talk with her about how he hopes this can make things right between them, and she tears up as she thanks him for bringing it back. However, Jill will insist that she can’t forgive him for what he did. He’ll leave, and Jill will put on the ring.

Where do things head next? There are twists and turns ahead for Devon and Hilary while Victoria will be standing up for Reed. Chloe will get a surprise from Kevin and Victor will be promising something to Nick. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at twists and turns ahead, and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]