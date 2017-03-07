‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For March 7, Perfectly Rolled Artifact

While Destiny players eagerly await to find out what is coming in the Age of Triumph update, there is the usual ceremony of the Weekly Reset. The reset for Tuesday, March 7 brings a semi-tough set of modifiers for a long-running Nightfall and one Iron Artifact with a perfect roll.

As a reminder, Bungie will host the Age of Triumph livestream Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on the developer’s official Twitch channel. Expect to see information on old content being brought forward and a look back at the last three years since Destiny‘s launch.

Nightfall — Cerberus Vae III

Meridian Bay, Mars Just beyond their warbase, Valus Ta’aurc, Fleet Commander of the Cabal Siege Dancers, hides in an Imperial Land Tank. Fight through his guard and stop this terror before he destroys all of Freehold.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik

The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.

Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Val Aru’un Cabal 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen

Modifiers

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Impressive Performance — Earn points in Challenge of the Elders.

Shock Trooper — Use Arc abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Golgoroth

The challenge mode twist for Gologorth requires that all six players in the fireteam must hold his gaze at least once in the same phase. This means all six players must hold the gaze in succession without receiving the “You’ve failed to capture the gaze” message before passing it around the entire fireteam.

The rewards for Normal mode are a guaranteed 310 armor piece (excludes helmet) and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 armor piece (excludes helmet), a 330 Artifact, and an Emblem. The regular Golgoroth loot rewards are also a possibility.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Inferno Supremacy

Salvage

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Make a Rainbow Rapidly earn “Primary”, “Special”, and “Heavy Streak” Medals to earn “Rainbow” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Together We Rise Complete Public Events in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 32 Intellect /

44 Discipline 100% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 32 Intellect /

34 Strength 87% Memory of Jolder Removes sprint cooldown penalty. 61 Strength 80%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found in The Citadel on Venus and the Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Fury Get 30 Solar Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250



