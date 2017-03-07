Emma Watson Refuses To Take Selfies With Fans – Here’s Why

Harry Potter star Emma Watson doesn’t mind interacting with fans, but she won’t take photos. Watson is playing Belle in the remake of the classic, Beauty and the Beast, and revealed why she doesn’t take selfies with fans.

According to NY Daily News, Watson told Vanity Fair that she has zero qualms about talking with fans and answering whatever questions they may have about Harry Potter. She turns down photo ops because she doesn’t want everyone to know where she’s at.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with,” she explained. “I just can’t give that tracking data.”

Fox News reports that Watson admitted that she enjoys talking about Harry Potter and won’t hesitate to answer fandom questions. She also tries to discern the situation and tell whether it’s just a random celebrity sighting versus a true fan of her work.

Being a star of Harry Potter catapulted the actress to fame and has led to an overly obsessive fan base. For Watson, the advent of social media made the attention worse, but she eventually realized that it was part of the territory.

“I was finding this fame thing was getting to a point of no return. I sensed if this was something I was ever going to step away from it was now or never,” she remembered, opening up about a time when she almost quit acting to go to school. “It dawned on me that this is what you’re really singing up for.”

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Watson also refused give up any details about her dating life. An experienced actress, Watson has learned that who she’s dating often gets wrapped up in the promotion of a film. The added attention isn’t something she wants her boyfriend to deal with and likes to keep his identity top secret.

Watson’s complicated relationship with the media isn’t surprising. After all, she took classes at Brown University back in 2009 and almost quit Hollywood all together. Fortunately for fans, it sounds like Watson has come to terms with the byproducts of fame, even if she isn’t willing to pose for a selfie or two.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Watson also shot a few steamy pics with Vanity Fair for promotion of Beauty and the Beast. Going topless with nothing but a caged capelet concealing her modesty, Watson put on a stunning photo shoot that hinted at her feminist views.

Although some circles might criticize the photos, Watson clarified her reasons for agreeing to sexy shoots in the first place. For starters, Watson doesn’t think baring it all in front of the cameras is sexy. Instead, the actress would rather leave more to the imagination.

“My idea of sexy is that less is more. The less you reveal the more people can wonder,” she said.

When asked if she would ever go nude in a film, Watson admitted that she would have no problem getting naked for director Bernardo Bertolucci. However, the nudity would have to make sense with her character and not to make a point or distance herself from the Harry Potter franchise.

Watson is a vocal feminist who often uses her celebrity status to raise awareness for women’s rights. In terms of playing Belle, Watson viewed the role as an opportunity to showcase a woman who is both a princess and in charge of her own life.

Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters March 17, check out a preview of the highly-anticipated live-action version below.

