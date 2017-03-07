Apple’s iPhone 7 Successor: iPhone 8 Release Date, Rumors And Everything We Know

Despite growing competition from Samsung, Google and a whole host of other phone manufacturers, Apple’s next iPhone release is set to be their biggest yet. As to be expected, Apple is remaining more tight-lipped than ever when it comes to details around the iPhone 8. In this article, you’ll find everything we know so far about Apple’s next handset, the iPhone 8.

When will the iPhone 8 be released?

According to Business Insider, it’s almost a given that Apple’s next iPhone iteration will be released in September. The iPhone 5, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 7 were released in September of 2012, 2014, and 2016. That being said, Apple is reportedly struggling to manufacture its high-end OLED phone screens ready in time for a September launch. With that in mind, some analysts have suggested that Apple will instead launch an iPhone 7S model in September and then introduce a radical overhaul of the iPhone line with the iPhone 8 later in the year. Which would be a drastic change for Apple.

Whether or not Apple has the iPhone 8 ready for September, the company will reportedly release the iPhone 8 as a premium option alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus anyway.

How much will the iPhone 8 cost?

As aforementioned, the iPhone 8 is expected to be the biggest overhaul in the iPhone line-up since its launch ten years ago. However, it’s also expected to be Apple’s most expensive mobile device to date. According to Forbes, Apple’s next flagship phone could cost upwards of $1,000, which would be a considerable increase over the iPhone 7 at just over $700.

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the aforementioned iPhone 7S models will be cheaper than the iPhone 8, offering the latest generation iPhone for those not all that interested in the new features offered by the iPhone 8. That being said, there’s always the possibility that Apple will surprise fans and take a very different route with the iPhone 8’s release.

What should you expect from the iPhone 8?

We already know that the iPhone 8 will be the biggest overhaul yet in Apple’s smartphone lineup, especially in comparison to the iPhone 7’s relatively underwhelming release. So what should you expect from the revolutionary new iPhone?

Undeniably the most reported rumored feature of the upcoming iPhone 8 is an all-new OLED display measuring a massive 5.8-inches. Such a display size would make the iPhone 8 the biggest mobile device ever made by Apple and the biggest mass-market mobile phone available at the moment. That being said, Apple will reportedly shrink the device’s bezels considerably, meaning that despite the larger screen, the iPhone 8’s body will actually be smaller than last year’s iPhone 7 Plus. Whether or not Apple will also offer a smaller model iPhone 8 remains to be seen, however, the iPhone 7S may instead fill that void.

What’s more, Apple will reportedly use a portion of that large display as a “function area”, similar in nature to the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. This function area will reportedly adapt and change depending on what the user is doing on the phone and will also incorporate Apple’s iconic home button, which will be absent from the iPhone for the first time in ten years. However, it’s worth remembering that any details around the iPhone 8 are currently purely speculative.

Apple’s next and biggest iteration in their iPhone line-up will reportedly launch in September. Apple is expected to officially unveil the device in an event ahead of its release.

