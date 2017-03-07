‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Goes From Drama To Dud? RHONY Rumors! [Video]

For years, the Real Housewives franchise has entertained TV viewers, and the Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) has become popular as one of the dazzling diamonds in the reality TV drama series. But this season of RHONY is rumored to have gone from dazzling to dud, according to Page Six.

Despite building buzz with Monday’s season 9 teaser, The Real Housewives of New York City reportedly is in trouble because of its new cast. Insiders told Page Six that because the new RHONY co-stars lacked the necessary “heat,” the number of episodes that Bravo broadcasts may be drastically cut.

RHONY reportedly is set to debut on April 9, finishing shooting over the weekend. But the sources said that Bravo has not yet made a commitment to the number of episodes. The rumors indicate that rather than 20, the number of Real Housewives Of New York City episodes might be slashed to as few as 14. One of the insiders discussed the speculation.

“They are talking about cutting down the number of episodes in the series this year.”

So who’s in and who’s out? Although Jules Wainstein brought drama to season 8 of RHONY, she “flamed out,” according to the media outlet. In her place is Tinsley Mortimer. But while the other members of the Real Housewives Of New York City are skilled in upping the drama, it wasn’t quite so true of the newest member, according to the source.

“Nothing happens,” summed up the insider about the newest season of RHONY.

“Tinsley [Mortimer] was a dud. The other women have been doing this for years and she had no real training.”

Another one of the sources predicted that Bravo will air “more than 14 episodes.” However, as to whether that still means that the RHONY cast failed to bring enough drama for the usual number, “it’s too early to tell how many,” according to that insider.

Although Mortimer supposedly had a subplot that would showcase her looking for love in New York, the trailer seemed to downplay her role. Instead, the sneak peek video offered up familiar Real Housewives Of New York City cast members.

The trailer highlights the now-famous engagement of ­Luann de Lesseps. Viewers also get a look at Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer turning into tipsy girls on a trip to Mexico. Bethenny Frankel wears only her birthday suit as she leaps into a pool, while Carole Radziwill offers up her views on the presidential election.

And a fan favorite hints at a return. Remember Jill Zarin? Jill is in the trailer as well, and that’s caused some insiders to speculate that Bravo is doing a test to determine if Zarin should return to RHONY.

The problem, however, according to Page Six‘s sources, is the lack of “juicy” scenes.

“There’s not enough juicy footage to warrant the show’s usual number of episodes.”

Not since season 5 has RHONY aired fewer than 20 episodes, and Bravo went big last year by broadcasting a reunion special in three parts. What all this means for the Real Housewives Of New York City cast members? Some cast members are paid per episode instead of getting a set fee for the season, making the allegedly slashed number of episodes a matter of money for those RHONY stars.

Bravo, however, elaborated on the season 9 preview of The Real Housewives of New York City by promising that RHONY will return with “a whirlwind of laughter, adventures, politics, and, of course, drama.”

Introducing new RHONY face Tinsley Mortimer, Bravo introduced her as a “New York socialite,” who will earn her share of drama by being Sonja’s houseguest during the season. And when it comes to drama, Bethenny also seems to be in the middle. She apologizes to Tom (also known as Luann de Lesseps’s other half), expressing her regret for any issues she caused.

In addition, Sonja and Bethenny “seemed to get a little boozy…and the result was a peck on the lips,” noted the network. As for what led up to the lip-lock, apparently that will be part of the “whirlwind” of drama that Bravo is promising.

