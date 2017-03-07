Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Cut Ties For Good?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s on-again, off-again relationship may be permanently off.

Nearly one year after Selena Gomez was last seen supporting her former boyfriend at one of his Purpose World Tour shows in Los Angeles, a source has suggested that her mother, Mandy Teefy, reached out to Bieber during the time Gomez was receiving treatment for anxiety and depression and requested he stop contacting her.

“Mandy allegedly reached out to Justin last year and asked him to stay away from [Selena Gomez],” Celebrity Dirty Laundry revealed to readers on March 6.

Selena Gomez is currently dating The Weeknd, but while he has remained in Europe, where he and Gomez were recently seen together numerous times, she has returned to The States and was spotted spending time with her family in Dallas, Texas days ago.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating one another exclusively in 2010 and continued on with their relationship for two years. However, even after their breakup in late 2012, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continued to spend time with one another and frequently prompted rumors of a possible reconciliation.

They’ve also sparked rumors of a reunion online.

As fans will recall, Justin Bieber gave a shoutout to Selena Gomez on his Instagram page last March. Along with his post, which included a throwback photo of himself and Gomez kissing in a pool, Bieber wrote, “Feels,” and in response, Gomez said, “Perfect.” Then, days later, Gomez was photographed in the audience at Bieber’s Staples Center concert in Los Angeles.

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reunion rumors were in full swing at the time, Bieber was linked to a number of women in the months that followed, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, model Hailey Baldwin and actress Nicola Peltz, and in August 2016, he went public with Sofia Richie. A short time later, he and Selena Gomez were involved in a dramatic feud on Instagram, which was plagued with shocking allegations and claims of infidelity.

After receiving backlash for sharing photos of his relationship on Instagram, Bieber fired back at fans, saying, “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only,” Selena Gomez responded, via Time. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you. They were there for you before anyone.”

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way,” Bieber shot back.

As their dispute continued, Selena Gomez accused Justin Bieber of cheating on her multiple times during their relationship and Bieber suggested she had cheated on him with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Since their spat, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had no known encounters with one another on social media or otherwise. That said, Bieber did weigh in on Selena Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd on a couple of occasions. In addition to telling TMZ that he couldn’t even listen to The Weeknd’s music in January, he posted a video joking about his song being his current favorite. A short time later, sources close to Justin Bieber claimed the singer believed Selena Gomez was using The Weeknd for her own benefit.

“Justin feels this is all cookie-cutter stuff… [Selena Gomez] did it with him, Nick Jonas, Zedd and now with good ol’ Abel. When Selena wants to push new music, it seems she dates stars with whom she wants to [collaborate],” the outlet told readers.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]