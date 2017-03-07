Kate Hudson Spotted With A New Man Amid Brad Pitt Rumors And Custody War

Kate Hudson was caught with a new mystery man! Amid rumors of a heated romance with Brad Pitt, the actress was spotted sneaking away for dinner with another man. Does this mean her fling with Pitt is over?

X17 Online reports that Hudson had dinner with the mystery man in Santa Monica over the weekend. The two were seen as they made their way into Giorgio Baldi. It isn’t clear if Hudson and the man are dating, but he certainly looks her type.

Hudson has been involved in numerous rumors about a secret romance with Pitt, who is currently in the middle of a nasty custody war with Angelina Jolie. Hudson was also linked with Diplo, Katy Perry’s ex-boyfriend, after the two were spotted getting extra cozy at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Tuxedo mugshot A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

There’s no telling if Hudson’s romance with Diplo is serious, though, according to Hollywood Life, an insider claims that they are just “hanging out” and everything is “fun and casual” between them. This isn’t the first time Hudson and Diplo have gotten together. Last summer, Hudson went to Ibiza with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and reportedly hit it off with the DJ.

While Hudson’s romantic life remains a mystery, Daily Mail reports that Hudson’s ex-husband, Chris Robinson, just re-ignited their custody battle. The couple just entered talks about the custody of their 13-year-old, Ryder.

Hudson was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles hours after opening negotiations. The actress, wearing a tank top and yoga pants, looked pensive while she walked her pooch through a park. Kate Hudson wore a jacket around her waist and completed her casual look with a pair of running shoes.

Hudson and Robinson were married 7 years before announcing their divorce in 2007. At the time, they both agreed to joint custody of their then 2-year-old son. Now, Robinson is requesting a court re-evaluate their decision.

Both parties have agreed to allow an evaluator to assess the situation and offer recommendations to the court. This includes developing a plan for co-parenting that stresses where Ryder will live and creating a visitation schedule.

The court ordered Hudson to pay for the evaluation, which amounts to $7,500. The actress is expected to make the payment within five days of the hearing. She and Robinson also agreed to drug and alcohol tests as well as psychological examinations.

After her divorce from Robinson, E! News reports that Hudson had another child with Matt Bellamy. For his part, Robinson went on to marry again and have one daughter. Based on the nature of the filing, it looks like Robinson is requesting more time with his son.

Hudson and Robinson first met in 2000 and their marriage appeared strong on the outside. In fact, in a 2003 interview, Hudson revealed that she takes marriage very seriously and sees herself spending the rest of her life with the singer.

“My friend got married last week, and I told her, ‘watch the minute you wake up, you will feel different.’ I can’t explain it. I get kind of disappointed in people who don’t take marriage seriously. You shouldn’t make the decision rashly,” she stated. “For us, we will never think of not being with each other. I’m done. I am happy. I can’t wait to grow old. I can’t wait to retire.”

Inside Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's relationship history as court reviews their son's custody arrangement: https://t.co/wPEJMRmC30 pic.twitter.com/b8rnOKQHBk — E! News (@enews) March 2, 2017

Unfortunately, that all changed in 2006 when Hudson faced rumors that she was cheating on Robinson with her You, Me and Dupree co-star, Owen Wilson. The couple officially divorced a year later and all seemed amicable until the latest filing. It isn’t clear what will happen between Hudson and Robinson, but fans can only hope the outcome benefits their kid.

Tell us! Who do you think Kate Hudson is truly dating – Brad Pitt, Diplo, or a mystery man? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]