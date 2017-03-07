Justin Hartley Says He’s Happy To Leave The Beefcake To His TV Dad

Justin Hartley has had his share of shirtless scenes on TV, but the This is Us star says he’s okay with the fact that his TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia, got the bottomless scene on the hit NBC drama. During an appearance on the CBS chatfest The Talk, Hartley joked that he was upset over the fact that Ventimiglia bared his buns on the show’s pilot episode while he was stuck pretending to nurse a newborn from his pectoral on the faux show, The Manny. When

When The Talk ladies asked Hartley if he has been asked to shoot a nude scene on This Is Us, he admitted the answer was no.

“You know, the thing about it is — no, I’m a little upset about it,” Justin joked. “I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”

Hartley then went on to say that he is fine with letting Ventimiglia take on the nude scenes on This Is Us.

“I just leave that to him,” Justin said. “He’s very good at that. “He’s a tremendous actor and a very talented guy and a very sweet guy, but also a very good sport and just an awesome human being.”

Ventimiglia previously chatted with The Talk about his nude scene, saying he figured since This Is Us is on primetime network TV, he would be fully covered.

“When I first read the scene I’m like, ‘This is NBC, I’ll be fully covered and everything,'” Hartley’s onscreen dad said. “Then when I showed up for our very first scene, first day of working on the pilot I walk into my trailer and I see flesh-colored fabrics in varying sizes. ‘Okay that’s the kind of rodeo we’re doing today so here we go.'”

While Milo is cool with any kind of rodeo, Justin Hartley’s views about onscreen nude scenes are clearly influenced by the fact that he is a father to a 12-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice. Hartley, who also hails from the steamy daytime soap world of The Young and the Restless, talked to Access Hollywood earlier this year about his numerous shirtless scenes in the This Is Us pilot.

“I have no problem doing that kind of stuff when it’s necessary,” Justin told Access, according to People.

“You know for the show, especially in the pilot episode, we were telling that story, you know of this guy who is being objectified and sort of sick of taking his shirt off for no reason at all. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing, they want his shirt off…So I then had to have my shirt off quite a bit in the pilot. That I don’t mind at all, you know storytelling.”

But Hartley went on to say that the “gratuitous stuff” does get a little old after a while.

“And, raising a daughter, I see this stuff all the time,” Hartley added. “It’s a touch much sometimes.”

Justin Hartley has been vocal about the fact that his role on This Is Us has changed his views on parenthood. Justin told E! News that some of the scenes from the show have inspired him to have real-life conversations with his pre-teen daughter.

“It has slowed me down a little bit,” Justin told E! earlier this year.

“I think about the show sometimes and I’m like, ‘I’m going to have that conversation with my daughter…The show will inspire me to do something that I wouldn’t normally have done.”

Justin added that his role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us has his daughter looking at him in a new light—and even showing him off.

“She watches it, her friends watch it, their parents watch it, so I’m like the cool dad now,” Hartley said. “[When I] take her to school, I get to walk her in now. We can hang out in front of her friends. It’s cool.”

