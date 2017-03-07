‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Wants To Stop Playing Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump has been a topic of discussion in recent times. The actor, who was heavily criticized by the president himself, has recently revealed that he does not know for how long he can portray Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The 55-year-old Alec Baldwin’s stay as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live may not be as long as anyone assumed. Baldwin told Extra’s Mario Lopez that in the light of recent events in the political world, he may stop impersonating Donald Trump sooner than anyone has expected.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin explained. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

It was earlier reported that Donald Trump has announced that he won’t be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Fans of Saturday Night Live even urged Alec Baldwin to fill Donald Trump’s post. Baldwin’s fans took to social media to urge the actor to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Donald Trump’s place.

Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he's not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA — April (@ReignOfApril) February 25, 2017

During Baldwin’s recent conversation with Mario Lopez, he also talked about how Jimmy Kimmel stated that he was lobbying to play Donald Trump at 2017’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were… I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they’ll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

The New York-born Baldwin is famous for his acting in films like The Cooler, The Cat in the Hat, The Aviator, The Departed and It’s Complicated.

Apart from his career as an actor, he has been very vocal for his inclination towards Democrats and ever since Donald Trump announced his nominee for the presidential run, he has famously taken on the role of the real estate mogul and even turned up the heat following both Donald Trump’s unexpected win and swearing in.

Late-night host David Letter recently told New York Magazine via Deadline that NBC’s SNL and Alec Baldwin have to stay put in order to save the country from Donald Trump.

“Comedy’s one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him—I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were [swatting flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour.

“Well, that’s Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It’s distracting the batter. Eventually, Trump’s going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game.”

On one hand, where fans of Saturday Night Live has appreciated Alec Baldwin’s guts, Donald Trump has found his acting “Not funny.”

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

In his multiple tweets, Donald Trump showed his disdain for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and their host, Alec Baldwin.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Even White House press secretary Sean Spicer also blasted SNL and Alec Baldwin, telling Fox News that NBC’s comedy show is little more than a “left-wing hit piece.”

“It’s gone from being funny to just bad. Those aren’t jokes. They’re inappropriate … I think for a lot of people, regardless of your political persuasion, that’s not what you’re tuning in for.”

Now if Alec Baldwin will stop impersonating Donald Trump in NBC’s Saturday Night Live, who do you think is the best actor to fill his shoes? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]