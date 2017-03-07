Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Were A Rebel And A Misfit With Easy Millions To Blow

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could not have been more different. Though he may not have always succeeded perfectly, young Johnny aimed to please his family when he was growing up. Amber Heard, however, appears to have gone on a full-scale rebellion at the age of 16 according to A Heard Fan.

To Johnny Depp, a sense of belonging was precious and rare to Johnny. He craved the sense of belonging found within close warm family situations.

Amber Heard though raised in a middle-class Catholic family, lost her faith at the age of 16. After the death of a close friend, Amber decided to become an atheist. Influenced by the writings of Ayn Rand, Heard became obsessed with Rand’s philosophy according to Booms Beat. One can only imagine her parent’s reaction.

Johnny Depp, though his behavior may not have always reflected his inward self, was always spiritual, and even spent some time behind the pulpit as a youngster, assisting in his uncle’s ministry according to Johnny-Depp.Org.

So Amber Heard became an atheist despite her staunch Catholic upbringing, and despite the frustration, her parents went through. Heard developed values that were far different than those she was raised with. Amber Heard describes herself as “fiercely independent.” according to the Daily Mail.

Despite Johnny Depp’s parent’s eventual divorce he always felt close to his family, including his extended family. He was tremendously attached to his grandfather, who tragically passed when Johnny was a child and was very close to his uncle who was a pastor as well, but most of all, he always took care of his mother.

While Amber Heard was popular in school, Johnny Depp always felt like an outsider and soon fell in with the wrong crowd. Eventually, though Depp extracted himself from his rough friends, realizing that he could get into trouble.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp share in common dropping out of school and going out on their own at an early age. He left school at age 16 to become a rock star while She left at 17 to become an actress.

For Amber Heard, the decision came about suddenly and was driven by a spirited teenaged rebellion. Like her atheism, her parents found Amber dropping out of school upsetting.

For Johnny Depp, his decision was simple. He was doing poorly in school, hanging out with the wrong crowd and was only interested in his one driving passion music.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, against all odds, found success and eventually, they found each other. Johnny had almost given up on music but had become wildly successful as an actor. Heard was, of course, two decades younger than Depp and had not come that far as an actress, but with that face, she was a rising star in Hollywood.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a whirlwind romance and a 15-month marriage that of course ended in disaster. In those 15 months though the rebel and the misfit spent more money, and had more screaming fights than most.

Johnny Depp’s work was seriously hampered as he tried to make Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The Jack Sparrow actor was missing work, especially after fighting with Amber Heard, which meant frequently according to Johnny Depp Web. The film crew in Queensland declared that working with Depp during that period was a “Nightmare.”

Amber Heard did have an explanation of sorts and is quoted in the Daily Mail.

“Whenever my old friends meet someone I’m involved with romantically, they immediately warn them: ‘She may look refined, but when she’s angry, she can go trailer park really fast.”‘

Johnny Depp was not overly refined in upbringing. He came from a very typical working class southern family. Still, there were some things about Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star apparently found hard to deal with. Likewise, she wasn’t very suited to his way of thinking and reacting.

Still, throughout those 15 months, the couple lived the high life, even though they were not happy. Certainly, money was never a problem.

Johnny Depp provided Amber Heard with a $15 million ranch, as her home. He also bought Amber a custom diamond and black pearl engagement ring. But in the end, probably the most expensive thing Johnny ever gave Amber was a divorce.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the rebel and the misfit were completely incompatible, despite all their money and spending.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]