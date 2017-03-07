Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Still Living With Priscilla Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s sexual misconduct claims against her estranged husband Michael Lockwood were under investigation, according to ABC News, but People magazine reported that the authorities in Tennessee have concluded their investigation without laying charges.

“Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter.”

The 49-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley accused Lockwood of alleged child abuse against their eight-year-old twin daughters, Finley and Harper.

Lisa Marie Presley's ex won't face charges in Tennessee amid sexual misconduct claims: https://t.co/TR13hAATXQ pic.twitter.com/VO6WgnyyXF — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2017

As the Beverly Hills Police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating Lisa Marie Presley’s claims against Lockwood, the two girls were placed under the supervision of the California Department of Children and Family Services.

Lockwood, who has never been charged with a crime, strongly denies child abuse allegations. In his recently statement to ABC News, Lockwood’s attorney, Jeff Sturman, slammed Lisa Marie Presley for filing “a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts” in the court’s publicly accessible files.

Sturman said that Lisa Marie Presley and her lawyers were aware of the media’s negative attention directed at his client after the child abuse claims. Sturman was also quick to dismiss Presley’s claims as “inaccurate,” “unproven” and “highly sensational.”

Sturman also revealed that Lockwood has in his possession some “very negative information” about Lisa Marie Presley, but added that his client is not going to publicly disclose that information to “retaliate” against his former wife. He declined to elaborate what that “very negative information” is.

Lisa Marie Presley and Lockwood tied the knot in Japan in 2006, and separated a decade later in June, 2016.

In the divorce papers filed by Lisa Marie Presley in Los Angeles Superior Court, which were exclusively obtained by People magazine, the former wife of Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage alleges that she had found inappropriate pictures and disturbing video footage – allegedly involving their daughters – on Lockwood’s computer.

At the time of the investigation, their twin daughters Finley and Harper, were allowed to live with their grandmother Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late entertainer Elvis Presley, according to the Huffington Post.

Lisa Marie Presley informed the Beverly Hills Police of Lockwood’s alleged child abuse in June, 2016, the same month the two publicly split. The revelations were made public by the police department last month.

71 years old Priscilla Presley custodian to her 2 grandchildren by Lisa Marie Presley @GeorgeTakei @rosie

https://t.co/uVBqOcZmPu pic.twitter.com/oHs1dsUvhk — Chery-me (@Coxyolada) February 23, 2017

The police seized “several items” from their house located in the city. However, the police says there has been no criminal activity related to Lockwood’s alleged child abuse in Beverly Hills, which is why the department is continuing to work with Tennessee law enforcement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not find any evidence that would prove Lisa Marie Presley’s sexual misconduct claims against her former husband, according to the department’s statement.

“At this point, the TBI has not opened an official case in connection to this matter.”

Priscilla Presley took to Instagram to post pictures of the two twin girls, and wrote in the caption that they will remain by her side until “all this is sorted out.”

There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out. ♥️ A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

“Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be.”

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. ???? A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

Later, Elvis Presley’s widow posted a second picture showing the twin girls smiling and embracing. According to the court papers, Lockwood demands Lisa Marie Presley to pay $40,000 in monthly spousal support.

Lisa Marie Presley, meanwhile, says she’s running out of her $300 million fortune, and claims that she owes millions in back taxes and credit cards. Presley also claims that being in a treatment facility recently has left her deeply in debt and says she’s living with her adult daughter, 27-year-old Riley Keough.

Keough is best known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, and American Honey. The estimated net worth of Riley, who is daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and her first husband Danny Keough, stands at about $20 million.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]