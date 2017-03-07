Jennifer Garner Heartbroken Over Alleged Divorce From Ben Affleck?

It’s been almost two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split, but until now neither of them has filed for a divorce. However, there have been reports coming out that the 44-year-old actress is ready to officially end her marriage to the Justice League actor.

Just recently, the former Alias star was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with a broken heart image on it. Could she be hinting to her hubby that she’s serious about getting a divorce? According to Closer Weekly, Jennifer is dating someone else that’s why she wanted to officially end her marriage. Garner thinks this new romance could lead to a serious relationship.

“[Ben] recently moved out of their home [in LA’s Pacific Palisades area] at Jen’s request,” an insider told In Touch. “She thought it would be best now that she’s begun dating. She didn’t want to rub her new life in his face.”

Garner and Affleck have been married for 10 years and parents to their children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Despite the breakup, the two continued to live on the same property and co-parent their kids. They can even be seen celebrating special occasions together and doing things that typical couples do like attending church service and getting groceries.

“It’s a sad situation for Ben, but this whole thing is completely on him because he refused to take responsibility for his actions,” a source revealed.

If Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend and ready to file for a divorce, then why should she wear a sweatshirt with a broken heart design? Maybe she’s devastated about her estranged husband’s rumored romance with his ex-girlfriend.

According to Radar Online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are giving their failed relationship another try. The former power couple started dating in 2002 when they co-starred in the flop movie Gigli. They worked again together in the film Jersey Girl and her music video for Jenny From The Block before getting engaged. Unfortunately, they ended their engagement in 2004. The two recently reunited to discuss their upcoming projects and the spark returned.

“It was like they’d never split up,” an insider revealed of their actions during one recent script meeting.

“She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There’s so much chemistry between them, all the other folks … could have been invisible!” their source added.

Since Jennifer and Drake reportedly ended their short-lived romance, then there is a chance that the Bronx beauty and the award-winning director will reconcile. During an interview with People, Lopez reflected on her past relationship with Affleck.

“I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she confessed.

Whether JLo was the reason for Jen’s decision to pursue filing for a divorce from her husband or not, the actress is still determined to officially end her marriage. Us Weekly confirmed Garner’s plans and the reports on Affleck’s moving out of their shared home in Brentwood.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” an insider said. “They are both committed to their family.”

While Jennifer Garner appeared heartbroken wearing that sweatshirt which hinted divorce from Ben Affleck, E! News reported that their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. A source revealed that the exes have been trying to work things out to improve their communication and have been spotted attending couples’ therapy.

“There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” an insider said. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

“Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protect the kids and spend time together for them,” their source added. “Their goals remain the same.”

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]