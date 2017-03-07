New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Teaser Trailer Released By HBO

HBO may have pushed back the release of Game of Thrones this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re not growing excitement amongst fans. The network has released yet another short teaser trailer with a clip from the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 7, following speculation that the show’s seventh and penultimate season will air in July this year.

According to the Independent, whilst HBO is yet to release a full trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, it has released a number of short clips. The clips, which have typically been around five seconds in length, featuring Maisie Williams’ Arya, Sophie Turner’s Sansa and Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow. The latest of those teasers has been released. Titled “In Production Now,” the clip features a short glimpse of Brienne of Tarth’s (Gwendoline Christie) famous sword Oathbreaker, which was given to her by Jaimie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) following their time together in the show’s fourth season.

Another new teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 has found its way online https://t.co/w9CRbNBSJC pic.twitter.com/fTZziJqEHA — Indy TV (@TheIndyTV) March 7, 2017

However, as many fans have pointed out, Brienne of Tarth doesn’t appear to be the one holding Oathbreaker in the clip, leading to speculation around where the famous sword has ended up. Fans have pointed out that the man’s hand featured in the clip could very well be Brienne’s trusty sidekick, Podrick (Daniel Portman) or even Jaimie Lannister who has reclaimed the sword. However, fans won’t be sure of Oathbreaker’s fate until the show’s sevesnth season premieres later this year.

That being said, as aforementioned, this particular teaser is titled “In Production Now”. With that in mind, the hand featured holding Oathbreaker in the clip could very well just be a member of the show’s production team. After all, ahead of each new season of the fantasy drama, HBO typically releases content showcasing how the show is produced.

As aforementioned, it’s already been confirmed that Game of Thrones will premiere later than usual this year. Each previous season of the show has typically aired in April, with last year’s Season 6 premiering on April 24. However, in order to take advantage of winter filming and to award more time to production, HBO pushed back the release of Season 7.

According to Mashable, in a recent interview, Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos in the fantasy drama, appears to have given the closest estimate yet of when the new season will premiere. When asked about the new season premiere, Cunningham replied saying “I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think.” Of course, Cunningham’s comments are no confirmation of when the new season premiere and he very well just be speaking generally, but it is the closest to a release date that we’ve had yet.

We have a pretty good idea about what month Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere in. Finally. https://t.co/VpqBFYDqGl pic.twitter.com/vskNwCJH7d — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) March 3, 2017

The show’s penultimate season will also be considerably shorter at just seven episodes in length, in comparison to previous seasons, which have consisted of ten episodes. Liam Cunningham also addressed the shorter length of the show’s seventh season, saying “There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts [filming] again as far as I know in September.”

Exactly what Cunningham is talking about when he refers to “something special happening” for this year’s release is yet to be seen. However, the season will premiere during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where some of the show’s major cast members and producers will be present to meet fans.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on HBO later this year.

