‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Baby Bump [Photo]

Kailyn Lowry and her co-star, Leah Messer, filmed a special live episode of the Teen Mom 2 after show in Los Angeles last night, March 7, and during the taping, Lowry gave fans the first look at her baby bump.

Just under 2 weeks after confirming her pregnancy with a blog post to fans on her official website, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram, where she proudly showed off her growing belly.

“Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #TeenMom2 tonight… @leahdawn92mtv,” Kailyn Lowry captioned the photo below.

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child with an unidentified man who she has confirmed she is not currently dating. Lowry is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, and to 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Kailyn Lowry confirmed she was pregnant with baby number three on February 24 after weeks of rumors regarding her potential third child. However, she has yet to reveal the identity of the child’s father, which has led to tons of online speculation.

In her blog post, Kailyn Lowry said she wasn’t ready to come forward with her pregnancy but after someone close to her leaked the news, she felt she had no choice.

“Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” she explained to fans.

Kailyn Lowry went on to claim that her decision to get pregnant was a choice she made on her own. While she has faced tons of backlash for getting pregnant with a third man, the reality star claims she’s been supported by her loved ones in the months since she learned she was expecting. As for why she waited so long to confirm her pregnancy, Lowry said that she didn’t want to announce the news of her high risk pregnancy only to suffer a miscarriage and have to go through another grief publicly.

As fans have pointed out in the weeks since her pregnancy announcement was made, Kailyn Lowry was seen on Teen Mom 2 telling fans that she didn’t want more children. In fact, the issue was one of the leading factors in her divorce from Javi Marroquin.

“Here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have.”

Kailyn Lowry added that while she is well-aware that her situation is not ideal, she is confident that everything will turn out okay.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Kailyn Lowry revealed in her blog that while she did reveal her pregnancy news to Jo Rivera, she kept Javi Marroquin in the dark about her third child. According to the reality star, she did so because she and Marroquin are no longer on good terms.

As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry announced the end of her marriage in May of last year and at the end of 2016, around the time her divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized, she became pregnant with another man’s baby.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her growing family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]