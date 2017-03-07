Hakeem Griffin-White, Ashley Coleman: Black ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ Texas Murder

A deadly duo, becoming known as the black Bonnie and Clyde, is making news after they were arrested for murder. Daily Mail is reporting that Hakeem Griffin-White, 17, and Ashley Coleman, 27, boasted and bragged on Facebook live about a murder they allegedly committed. The pair also posed in an Instagram photo, where both Ashley and her lover Hakeem are holding guns. Authorities say that the couple has been linked to the killing of 19-year-old Drekeiston Alex.

According to Dallas News, Drekeiston Alex was gunned down on a Texas street in early March. When police arrived at the scene on Sunnyval Street, not far from East Ledbetter Drive, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Drekeiston Alex tried to run away but collapsed shortly thereafter. Despite paramedics’ effort to save his life, he died at a nearby hospital.

The investigation revealed that just moments before Drekeiston Alex was shot, he was arguing with a man who had approached him on the street as he walking around 2:45 p.m. After the shooting, the gunman ran to a waiting red car that was driven by an accomplice. Video surveillance captured what happened just before the shooting.

Investigators later released a Crime Stoppers video showing footage of the altercation. Tips came in pointing fingers in the direction of Bonnie and Clyde wannabees Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman. Police say Coleman was the owner of the getaway car.

The shooting of Drekeiston Alex is believed to be related to two other shootings that happened in the same general area. CBS-11 reported that Alex knew one of the other victims, Sgt. Warren Mitchell stated.

“It doesn’t seem like this is just a random shooting. Each individual seemed like they were targeted for one reason or another.”

After the murder of Alex, authorities say that Hakeem and Ashley couldn’t wait to tell everybody about it. They went live on Facebook, where they admitted to killing someone. They later denied being involved, stating that it was all an act.

Since the death of her son, Drekeiston Alex’s mother, Latasha Alex, states that she has had very little sleep because she keeps thinking about her baby. She has maintained contact with authorities and says that she is glad that her son’s killers were found.

A look over the alleged killers’ social media pages paints a picture of a ruthless pair who was obsessed with money, guns, sex, and death. Ashley Coleman promotes herself as a rapper known as Mamme Kash. On Hakeem Griffin-White’s former Facebook page, he often posed with dollar bills. In a now infamous photo, Ashley Coleman stands holding a gun while she is dressed in all black with two-toned, hot red and black hair. Hakeem stands behind her holding a gun as he gives her a kiss. Here is how Coleman captioned the photo below.

Bonnie and Clyde refers to the infamous criminal couple who went on a robbing and killing spree during the Great Depression. They often posed in photographs with cigars and guns. The real Bonnie and Clyde were shot to death by police in 1934. Their legend lives on and has been documented in many movies and documentaries. They have been emulated by many deadly couples who have committed similar crimes.

