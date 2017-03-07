‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Season 7, Episodes 14-16 Titles And Synopses

The Walking Dead Season 7B is close to airing the finale, which is supposed to be explosive. However, before then, fans need to get through the next few episodes. Recently, the titles and synopses for Episodes 14, 15, and 16 were released. What can fans expect in the next few weeks?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on AMC’s zombie apocalypse series.

According to Spoiler TV, fans are in for a special treat. Not only was the title and synopsis made available for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14, but for Episodes 15 and 16 as well. So, what can fans expect in the next few weeks?

“Strong Threats” is the title of Season 7, Episode 14. The synopsis states that Hilltop Colony will get an unexpected visit from the Saviors. This will no doubt make Gregory (Xander Berkeley) nervous. There is also the risk that they might inform Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) that Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) is not dead like he was led to believe.

The synopsis also reveals that the Saviors plan to take more than just supplies. This shouldn’t be too surprising since that is exactly what they did with Oceanside and Alexandria.

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 is called “And Here We Are.” Some members of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group will go on a journey. The synopsis doesn’t reveal where they go or what they are looking for. However, it does tease that one individual will have to make a “heartbreaking decision.” Will they decide to leave Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) behind since she is a loose cannon and is making rash decisions? Will someone have to kill an infected member of their group? Or does this have to do with romance or perhaps Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) becoming one of the Saviors?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, TWD spoilers from Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, teased to expect betrayal and broken alliances in the group. It’s hard to imagine that would have to do with Eugene. Even though he is now one of the Saviors, he is only doing it to survive. It’s an act of self-preservation after being kidnapped. He has seen what Negan can do and is terrified. It must have something to do with another character. Perhaps it has to do with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers. Even though they seem capable of defeating Negan and the Saviors, they do seem a bit greedy. Many fans don’t trust them and until viewers know more, it is wise to distrust them.

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 16 is titled “Do It Now.” The synopsis reveals that certain people and groups will cross paths, which raise the stakes. The Alexandrians will also put together a plan. This must be the beginning of the war against Negan and the Saviors. It might also have to do with Oceanside. On the last episode of TWD, Tara (Alanna Masterson) said she had to tell Rick something. Just prior to that, she was trying to make a decision while talking out loud to baby Judith. Even though she doesn’t think Oceanside will join the fight and they don’t want to be found, Rick deserves to know. He can make the decision whether to approach the community or let them continue to hide in silence.

What do you think is going to happen in Episodes 14, 15, and 16? Are you getting prepared for an explosive Season 7 finale of TWD? What are your theories based on what the titles and synopses revealed?

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]