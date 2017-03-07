Selena Gomez Reportedly Introduces The Weeknd To Her Mom — And She’s Not Happy

Does Selena Gomez’s mom have a problem with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd?

According to a new report, Selena Gomez recently introduced The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, to her mother, Mandy Teefy, and while there was no issue at the time of their meeting, Teefy is allegedly concerned about the influence the “Starboy” singer could have over her 24-year-old daughter.

“Mandy has met Abel and thinks he is respectful in person, but she doesn’t think he’s a good influence on [Selena Gomez],” a source told Life & Style magazine on March 6, adding that Teefy doesn’t approve of The Weeknd’s “dirty and drug-related lyrics.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating publicly for a couple of months and first debuted their relationship on January 10 after enjoying a meal at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. After their dinner date, Gomez and The Weeknd couldn’t keep their hands off of one another as they walked out of the venue.

The Life & Style magazine source went on to reveal that Selena Gomez’s mother wasn’t the only one concerned about her new romance with The Weeknd.

“A lot of [Selena Gomez]’s friends and family fear that she’ll go down the wrong path again,” the source said. “They feel she needs to be surrounded by healthy people.”

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez announced she would be taking a break from the spotlight in August of last year after the tragic death of her fellow singer and friend, Christina Grimmie, in June, and a messy Instagram dispute with Justin Bieber months later. At the time, Gomez told People magazine she was struggling with a number of mental health issues, including panic attacks, depression and anxiety.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she told the magazine. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best.”

Following Selena Gomez’s announcement, she remained out of the spotlight for a few months before returning to Los Angeles in November to attend the 2016 American Music Awards. In the weeks that followed, several new projects were announced, including a design and modeling gig with Coach and a new series on Netflix.

Since the start of their relationship, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted together in numerous countries around the world. After their public debut, the couple was seen in Los Angeles with friends, including Jaden Smith and French Montana, before venturing off on a sight-seeing trip in Florence, Italy. From there, the pair traveled to Venice before returning to The States.

In February, as The Weeknd kicked off his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour,” Selena Gomez traveled to Amsterdam to attend one of his shows and was later seen at another show in Paris, France. During their trip to Paris, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen enjoying a dinner date as his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was just blocks away.

Prior to his relationship with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd dated Hadid for nearly two years. Meanwhile, Gomez was linked to a number of men, including Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber, in the months leading up to her romance with The Weeknd.

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]