Joseline Hernandez Demands For Child Support From Baby Daddy Stevie J

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez will stop at nothing to prove that Stevie J is the father of her unborn child. As seen in the LHHA Season 6 premiere, Joseline’s legal team served Stevie J with court papers, forcing him to take a paternity test.

Joseline Hernandez first announced that she’s carrying Stevie J’s baby at the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 5 reunion. Since then, the ex-lovers’ relationship has been rockier than ever. Stevie J even told the media several times that Joseline could be lying, saying that she has been flirting with other men during that time. He added that they were no longer together when Joseline suddenly announce that she’s pregnant with his child.

“Joseline and I were broken up when she popped up pregnant. She’s playing games. I don’t believe that I am the father,” Stevie said.

Even though Joseline said that she could take care of the baby on her own, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star decided that Stevie J should also take responsibility. Stevie J could ignore her all he wants but he can’t just run away from their child.

“I am going to get the courts involved and Stevie is going to pay child support,” she said.

At the end of the episode, Joseline and Stevie J agreed to meet once and for all to finally settle their difference. But Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fans would have to wait next week to see what the former couple have to say to each other.

In the sneak peek for next week’s episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Joseline Hernandez cannot help but get emotional talking to Stevie J. The reality star explained that she was hurt that Stevie J would doubt her intentions.

“I cannot believe that I have not seen the man that I’ve been with six years during my whole pregnancy and the only thing that he could do is run around town and act like he’s not my baby’s daddy,” she said.

Stevie J told the cameras that he’s not the type of guy who runs away from his responsibilities but he’s just not sure if he is Bonnie Bella’s father. The 45-year-old record producer said that Joseline has been with several different guys after they broke up, adding that any one of them could easily be her baby daddy.

“Joseline and I were great when we were good but I’m not gonna be disrespect. First, she she was running around town taking pictures with all type of dudes, playing games. When she didn’t get her way, she went on social media attacking me, my character, the mother of my child, telling all types of lies. Meanwhile, she wants to know why I think this wasn’t my baby? I’m not the bad guy here but I got my doubts.”

Joseline was hurt that Stevie J acted like they didn’t share a past when they were together for six years. She explained that she only served him the papers because she wanted Stevie to take the paternity test. The Love and Hip Hop star also said that Stevie can be as involved as he wanted, even inviting him to the baby shower.

Given that the episode was taped almost five months ago, LHHA fans already know the result of the paternity test. Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J may not have the best relationship but the two are trying to keep it civil for the sake of their child. The former couple even hinted that they could be back together based on their recent Instagram snaps.

