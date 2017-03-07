Farrah Abraham Suffers An Epic Wardrobe Malfunction During Shoot In LA

Farrah Abraham suffers an epic wardrobe malfunction during a bikini shoot in Los Angeles. She teased fans with her taut stomach and perky backside but revealed much more than she bargained for as her left breast literally slid out through the cut-outs. Farrah suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction in that skimpy black cut-out swimsuit number.

Hot momma! Farrah is looking sexier than ever

The 25-year-old mom is looking absolutely sexier and younger these days. Yesterday, she posed for a sexy bikini photo shoot in Los Angeles wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. We have no idea what she’s promoting in her latest shoot, probably just a way to display her voluptuous assets.

The Teen Mom star wore a very skimpy black swimsuit with large cut-outs at the side. As she was lounging by the poolside, one of her ample cleavages completely popped out of the swimsuit, not just some minor nip slip or whatsoever but a major popping out of her boob. If that wasn’t enough that Farrah suffered a wardrobe malfunction already, her black bikini also featured a thong at the back revealing her perky bum. Definitely, two points on her.

The reality star let her blonde tresses cascade around her while she puts on a rosy makeup highlighting her cheekbones and lips in pink hues.

After Farrah suffered that epic wardrobe malfunction, the Teen Mom OG jokingly told Hollywood Life online, “Lm*o oh my god! I need to get a bigger suit.”

Aside from the booty and boob slip, we couldn’t help but notice Farrah’s toned figure and flawless looks. Wondering if she has ever undergone a butt lift, the blonde beauty denied the procedure and claimed it was all due to yoga that she was able to keep her body in top condition.

Plastic surgery procedures she’s had done

Nevertheless, Farrah isn’t a stranger to cosmetic surgeries. According to one celebrity mag, the bombshell had the “most drastic transformation” among the cast members of Teen Mom. Farrah Abraham has always been open when talking about the numerous cosmetic surgeries she’s had done. The 16 & Pregnant star had “three breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty, multiple lip injections, and chin implants.” Her surgically-enhanced face made her look like an entirely different person.

Properties and stores

She definitely needs to have a crash course on real estate. Recently, the bikini babe listed one of her properties in Hollywood Hills for $845,000. It was reported that she spent almost another 100,000 bucks for decorating the Mediterranean-style residence, meaning she’s undoubtedly taking a big loss in her income.

In January, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant was the center of a parody as she accidentally posts as herself while trying to promote her new yogurt shop. A business owner is a tough job if you don’t have the skills to market and advertise your own store. Let us learn one awkward lesson from Farrah who was actively trying to attract customers to her frozen yogurt store by writing a five-star review, but made a comical mistake of posting it using her own personal account which she forgot to log out of.

#SundayFunday @frocofreshfrozencoba addicted since day 1! #froyo #thebest #coba A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:38am PST

The review reads, “This is an Awesome Froyo location. It’s fun and has free events. Coba the mascot is awesome the children love him, the sunglasses are sold out a lot and Farrah the owner is a celebrity so of course this is one of the best frozen yogurt brands in America. They have drawing boards, drinks, coffee, tea to go and healthy options of frozen yogurt like no sugar added or non fat or gluten free! Check it out in person forget all the cyber bullies who are jealous! #HARDWORK pays off! Go Farrah!”

LOL, Farrah’s self-advertising came out as a desperate move instead. But who cares? It can count as free advertising.

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]