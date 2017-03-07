After Going Topless, Kristen Stewart Goes Nerd For ‘Personal Shopper’

After talking about her sexuality and going topless, Personal Shopper movie actress Kristen Stewart has finally sported a new look that makes her more serious and affectionate.

During the recently held Q&A with the media for Personal Shopper, Kristen Stewart chose to sport a nerdy look and once again proved that after portraying the role of Bella Swan in blockbuster Twilight saga series, the American Ultra actress is now all grown up.

Check the images shared by her fans from the recently held Q&A session.

Directed by Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper is Kristen’s French horror film. The psychological horror film follows the story of Maureen, played by Kristen, who is the personal shopper for rich and famous people all over the world. The main job for Maureen is to identify trending fashions from domestic and international places and bring them back for her employers.

In the award-winning film, Kristen’s Maureen is sent to Paris by one of her employers. In Paris, Maureen has already lost her twin brother at a house. Maureen uses her Paris trip to get closure by following out a pact that the two siblings made when they were very young, which was to send a message to the other one from the afterlife.

In Personal Shopper, Maureen travels to the house where her twin brother died and randomly asks for him to send a sign from the afterlife. The rest of the film follows Maureen’s journey after her dead brother sends her many signals.

After all the paranormal activities in the film, fans of Kristen Stewart will be amazed to know that the actress went topless in Personal Shopper. During her earlier press conference, Kristen revealed why appearing topless was a key component to portray the character of Maureen.

“I wasn’t afraid of [the nude scenes],” she added. “I will do anything. I really appreciate all of it. The only way to really show someone who really couldn’t connect the dots was to show extreme versions of a person that wouldn’t typically go together…the movie is really about her finding herself… it’s an enormous identity crisis movie.”

Earlier this month, Kristen made headlines when she openly talked about her sexuality and her true feelings for her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

She said: “When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy – and that is no way to live.”

However, the actress insisted that she never wanted to keep her romance with her co-stars a secret but was very much happy when it stayed that way for a long time.

“I wasn’t hiding anything. I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world,” she added.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Kristen has talked about her true feelings for Robert Pattinson and the role media in it. During her earlier interview with the T Magazine, the celebrated artist called her relationship with Robert Pattinson a “product.”

According to the actress, her relationship with Robert was highly capitalized because they were a part of a huge franchise and everyone wanted them to stay together, just the like the characters they portrayed in the Twilight saga.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she told the magazine. “It wasn’t real life anymore.”

Starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role, Personal Shopper is scheduled to release on March 10. Do you like Kristen’s new nerdy look? Sound off your comments below.

