Casey Anthony Breaks Silence Since Acquittal In Death Of Her Daughter Caylee

Casey Anthony, the mother many believed to have killed her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony nearly nine years ago, has broken her silence since her acquittal six years ago, insisting that she still doesn’t know what happened in the last hours of her daughter’s life.

Anthony, 30, told the Associated Press that the last time she saw her daughter Caylee, she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.”

Casey Anthony on life after acquittal: 'I sleep pretty good at night' https://t.co/KlnW5wx4gH pic.twitter.com/yq12nBAEWM — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2017

The interview, which AP described as “revealing, bizarre, and often contradictory” only raised more questions than answers, and it’s highly unlikely that it would convince anyone that she didn’t have any hand in her daughter’s death, despite her acquittal six years ago in an Orlando trial that lasted a month and a half.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total bada**,” she told the Associated Press in one of a series of exclusive interviews. “I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports, and putting up with no nonsense.”

But when asked about what she remembers about Caylee’s last moments, Casey said that she’s “still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.”

The story of Caylee Anthony’s death has caused major outrage and bafflement around the world on account of the mother’s seemingly lack of knowledge about the goings-on in her daughter’s life during the last month she was reported missing. The case turned more bizarre when her defense involved an accidental drowning for which there was no eyewitness testimony. Based on the details of the case, and how its proceedings determined without any shadow of a doubt that Casey Anthony was lying for most of her defense, the media shared the consensus that Casey was the one responsible for her daughter’s death, despite the lack of evidence.

“Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” Anthony said.

Two-year-0ld Caylee Anthony was last seen on June 16, 2008 and was reported missing by Casey’s mother on July 15. A day later, Anthony was arrested for child neglect. She would later tell the police that her daughter disappeared with the babysitter.

On December 11, a utility worker who worked at the wooded area near Anthony’s home found skeletal remains that were later identified as Caylee’s. Experts also studied air samples near the area and discovered that decaying human remains were present in Casey’s trunk.

The trial was able to prove that Anthony was a liar, but there was no sufficient evidence to prove anything else. Investigations into the case failed to determine how Caylee died, and investigators couldn’t find her mother’s DNA on the duct tape that was used to suffocate her. After a month and a half of trial, it took the jury less than 11 hours to find Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse.

Despite the results of the case, the Florida Department of Children and Families still concluded that the mother was responsible for Caylee Anthony’s death, saying that her “actions or the lack of actions… ultimately resulted or contributed in the death of the child.” And as the Inquisitr reported a couple of days ago, former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr., the judge who presided at the trial, said that the mother may have inadvertently killed Caylee Anthony when she used chloroform to try to calm her.

Not only did Casey Anthony "accidentally" kill her daughter with chloroform, she also "accidentally" forgot to cry over child's death. pic.twitter.com/cr47cZI9n2 — NUFF ???? (@nuffsaidNY) March 2, 2017

The judge from the controversial trial over Caylee Anthony's murder has a theory as to how she died.https://t.co/zpUg0qWeAR pic.twitter.com/O5J2fgbdvk — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) March 2, 2017

Anthony, who was convicted of four counts of lying to police (two of which were later dropped), served about three years in prison while awaiting trial.

She later admitted that she lied to police about a handful of things: first, about being employed at Universal Studios; second, about leaving daughter Caylee with a babysitter; third, about telling two people that her daughter was missing; and last, about receiving a phone call from her daughter a day before she was reported missing.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now… I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful,” Casey Anthony said.

“Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied,” she added. “My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to.”

[Featured Image by Joshua Replogle/AP Images]