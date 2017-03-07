Princess Diana’s Ex-Butler Paul Burrell Reveals Being Gay And Getting Married

Princess Diana’s ex-butler, Paul Burrell reveals being gay after sources claimed he is getting married to his boyfriend next month. After vehemently denying about his sexuality in the past, Burrell’s upcoming marriage marks the first time of his revelation about being gay. Princess Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell will privately tie the knot with lawyer partner, Graham Cooper, at Lake District together with family and immediate relatives.

Paul Burrell publicly acknowledges being gay after sources announced marriage

We’re going to hear wedding bells soon for the 58-year-old former butler, who currently works as a florist in Cheshire, as he will tie the knot with lawyer partner, Graham Cooper, 58 on April. The wedding will be held at Lake District and both of his sons: Alexander, 27 and Nicholas, 24 are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

It is not known when the pair got intimate in their relationship but we do know that they were both listed as directors in 2011 and were also spotted at the Blackberry Creek Retreat Bed & Breakfast in Missouri, U.S. last 2014 for a holiday. According to Daily Mail, their wedding would have a “circus-themed” along with clowns and ringmasters. They were also reported to have already held a bachelor party with friends at a drag club in Blackpool.

Mr. Burrell has always avoided discussing the topic about his sexuality. But, a source claimed that Princess Diana’s ex-butler revealed his true gender to the princess herself aside from family and close friends, “Paul’s friends and family all know but for a long time, he kept it a closely guarded secret. He did share it with Diana while he worked with her because they were so close. But at the time she was the only woman he felt he could tell.”

Burrell previously worked as a footman for the Queen when he was just 19, and became Diana’s butler 10 years later at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in 1987 until her death in 1997.

“She was surrounded by the richest, most educated people and chose a lorry driver’s son from Derbyshire. She called me her rock and I took care of her,” Burrell said.

His marriage to Maria and their divorce in 2016

Even if Maria is five years older than him, that didn’t deter the former butler from falling in love with the Duke of Edinburgh’s maid. The couple met while they both working at the Buckingham Palace and tied the knot in 1984. One of the protocols for working with the Royal Family won’t allow two members of the same household to have a job at the palace, but the Queen made an exception for them, allowing the couple to continue with their jobs in the royal service.

The couple shared two adults sons together and there were claims that the two went their separate ways prior from the divorce with Maria and their two sons staying in the U.S. A spokesman announced last June that their decision to divorce purely “mutual”, the statement read: Our clients Paul and Maria Burrell would like to end any speculation over the past few days by confirming that they are currently going through a divorce. The decision to file for divorce was a mutual one…Paul and Maria will not be giving any further comments and would kindly request that their privacy is respected.”

We hope Mr. Burrell found the true love his life in this new chapter.

