Kirk Frost New Baby With Jasmine Washington? ‘LHHATL’ Season 6 Premiere Shocker

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 6 episode 1 premiered with stunning news. Kirk Frost allegedly has a new ‘baby momma’ former stripper Jasmine Washington and his marriage with Rasheeda is on the rocks. A mumbling Kirk Frost can’t keep his words together when he rushes home to Rasheeda to break the news.

In Joseline Hernandez masquerade ball, Yung Joc was hanging out with Jasmine Washington when she unexpectedly broke the news that she has had a baby by Kirk Frost when Karlie brings up her ex-boyfriend named Rod, who also dated Mimi in the past.

So who is Kirk Frost new alleged ‘baby momma’ Jasmine Washington?

The LHHATL premiere reveals that Kirk met her in a strip club and her Instagram name is Jasminebleu. There is one picture of her baby but the Instagram snap does not show the baby’s face. In case fans wanted to find out if the baby looks like Kirk.

Back in Love and Hip Hop Season 3, wanted to hire a nanny who went by the name Jasmine as some fans have pointed out. However, it is a different Jasmine and not the one he allegedly has a baby with.

According to Starcasm, Jasmine and Kirk had the baby last year around October 2016. Kirk Frost reportedly stopped giving her financial support around this time, which suggest that the baby was not planned. Ms. Washington reportedly sued Kirk for paternity and child support.

Bossip published the civil action suit and Jasmine claimed the following as per the report:

“Jasmine’s current income is zero, but her monthly expenses are $4,059 – not including $1,456 that she has to pay to creditors. The 27-year-old said it would be fair for 47-year-old ex to pay $2,500 in child support. She said she thinks the married father of five rakes in $10,000 a month and has multiple real estate properties but wants the judge to force him to reveal his exact income.”

Jasmine Washington is from New York and is no longer a stripper. Her boyfriend Rod Bullock is expected to join the cast of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 6 and Mimi, who dated him, claims that he is no good.

Jasmine’s VH1 cast profile states the following:

“Jasmine Washington is a New York native and and former exotic dancer who moved to Atlanta three years ago with big dreams for her future. She met her current boyfriend Rod Bullock and had big relationship goals, until she found herself pregnant and had to adjust her plans. Jasmine is currently balancing being a new mom with career aspirations, and a few secrets of her own.”

Rumors are swirling that Kirk has another baby mother with another woman while being with Rasheeda.

Rod Bullock’s profile suggest that he helped discover “It’s Going Down” rapper Yung Joc. He has also worked with Lil Wayne, K. Michelle, R. Kelly and Fabolous. He is from Indianapolis and will share some big news this season. It is likely that he will have a feud with Mimi due to her reaction from hearing his name.

It is unclear if Tiarra from season 5 will return this season. Some reports also suggested that Scrapp Deleon may get an early release. Vietnamese social meda personality Miyha “Lovely Mimi” Thi Luong appeared in the preview of LHHATL season 6 and will join the cast.

There is no reports on Kirk Frost taking a paternity test; therefore, it is still unclear if he is the father of Jasmine Washington’s child. It will also be interesting to see how Rod reacts to his girlfriend allegedly having a child with another man.

