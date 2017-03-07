Brad Pitt Felt ‘Betrayed’ By Angelina Jolie And Comforted by Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared to have a great relationship. Twelve years and six kids later the relationship almost inexplicably exploded, and the world mourns. Just exactly what happened on that private jet flight to Los Angeles from Europe? Here is a look at the beginning and the end.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were together for five years before Pitt left her for Angelina Jolie. Now both Brad and Angelina admit they fell in love making the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie has inferred that although she fell in love with Brad Pitt while he was married to Jennifer Aniston, she was not physically intimate with him. Citing her father’s infidelity to her mother, Jolie insisted she would never do that to Aniston according to the Daily Mail.

“To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive.”

Did Jennifer Aniston believe that? Did it matter really considering Jennifer Aniston lost her marriage, while Angelina Jolie ended up with Brad Pitt? One thing remains relevant to the situation though is that among the public, some feel old wounds have been opened. Many still feel a twinge of bitterness toward Angelina Jolie for what she did to Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie’s past, especially her past with America’s sweetheart Jennifer Aniston, beloved for her role on Friends, has not helped Jolie’s image in this divorce. Jolie’s previous divorce from Billy Bob Thorton and the strange tales from those days have not helped Angelina’s cause either.

Now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage is crashing and burning before the eyes of the world. Has anyone found the black box in-flight recorder for this doomed flight? Divorce is always difficult, but Brad and Angelina are playing this out before fans who feel they cannot look away.

When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were together, though, everyone cheered for them too, and when they split, a lot of fans blamed Angelina Jolie directly. It is hard to remember now, just exactly what that felt like, though certainly Jennifer Aniston still remembers.

Brad Pitt has been hurt perhaps more than anyone, except perhaps for the children of the marriage. It was 15-year-old Maddox’s interjection into the grown up talk between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that was apparently the last straw.

Brad Pitt’s reaction was the rallying cry for Angelina Jolie to file for divorce. In a way, it seems most unfair that a boy can’t express a bit of teenaged angst to his father, without having to feel he broke up his parent’s marriage. It certainly isn’t Maddox’ fault, but he could be construing it that way.

Jennifer Aniston understands the hurt that Brad Pitt is feeling, perhaps better than anyone he knows. When Pitt reached out to Jennifer she proved what a big heart she truly has. Even though Jennifer Aniston is married to Justin Theroux, she made time for her ex.

Brad Pit is still really feeling hurt by Angelia Jolie, according to a source for Life and Style.

“Brad is like a broken man. He feels betrayed by a woman whom he says he still loves. He misses her despite everything that has happened between them. He was blindsided by their divorce — he still believes Angelina made an impulsive decision and can’t figure out how to reverse it and save face.”

Jennifer Aniston has taken the time to text and talk to Pitt about his pain. A source for Gossip Cop revealed that he continues to communicate with Jennifer Aniston.

“[Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston] have connected and are in fact in touch.”

Has, Brad Pitt told Jennifer Aniston how he felt about Angelina Jolie’s recent interview with BBC? A source for Life and Style reports that Angelina Jolie’s comments did not sit well with Pitt.

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce. Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

Brad Pitt was especially resentful of Angelina Jolie’s mention of “her children” then as if a grudging afterthought, “our children.” Still, the couple is working together more than before and sharing the children with a little less animosity according to Life and Style’s source.

“Brad agreed to let Angie take their kids to Cambodia because he was promised the opportunity soon after to have some of them for two whole weeks.”

Angelina Jolie likes to travel internationally with the children, sometimes to war-torn countries. It is rumored that Brad Pitt doesn’t like the idea according to this from the Inquisitr.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly still has an ax to grind with Angelina Jolie, but she seems to have forgiven her ex, at least enough to be friends. Jennifer Aniston feels compassion for him according to this from the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt has turned to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for comfort in the difficult days of separation from Angelina Jolie.

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images]