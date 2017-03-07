‘Worst Nightmare:’ Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Daughter Maddie’s ATV Accident

The former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, says that her 8-year-old daughter Maddie’s ATV accident last month was her “worst nightmare,” the Hollywood Life reports.

On Jamie Lynn’s Instagram, the country singer-songwriter posted a photo of herself, as well as her daughter and her mother, along with a hashtag that read: Ash Wednesday and God is good.

In another photo on Jamie Lynn’s Instagram, it depicts her daughter Maddie holding her baby cousin Kylie Blair at her baptism, along with a lengthy message that recounted the moment her daughter was seriously injured in an ATV accident.

On February 5, Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana on a relative’s property, but she was reportedly within view of her mother and stepfather, Jamie Watson, when the ATV suddenly veered off the road and flipped over into a pond.

Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on daughter Maddie's ATV accident: https://t.co/ID74eAYCSr pic.twitter.com/xtSg6U1OMr — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 7, 2017

It was reported that Maddie made a hard turn in an effort to avoid hitting a drainage ditch.

An unknown source told reporters that after witnessing her daughter’s ATV accident, “she’s [Jamie Lynn] got to be losing her mind. Maddie grew up riding ATVs. Something must have gone way wrong.”

Maddie was trapped under water for several minutes as family members tried desperately to unbuckle her seatbelt to no avail. The country singer’s daughter lost consciousness just before the Acadian ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene.

#AshWednesday ???????? #Godisgood A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Within minutes they were able to free Jaime Lynn’s daughter.

Paramedics performed an emergency CPR at the scene before an air-med helicopter crew transported Maddie to a nearby hospital in New Orleans, where she was listed in stable but serious condition and remained unconscious for two days.

Maddie’s father, Casey Aldridge, was reportedly by her side.

When singer Britney Spears learned that her niece was injured in an ATV accident, she posted the following message on Twitter: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Jamie Lynn also tweeted: “Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming.”

Fans instantly flooded Britney Spears Twitter timeline with praying emoji’s – Perez Hilton even responded, posting: “She’s been in my thoughts consistently since yesterday! Praying!” And he also included the praying emoji.

Less than a week after Jamie Lynn daughter‘s ATV accident, she was discharged from the hospital as “she was breathing well and interacting with loved ones.” The singer-songwriter turned to social media to notify her fans, saying “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

“Above all else, we are so thankful for each and every prayer because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

Jamie Lynn also posted a picture on Instagram of her family flying home in a helicopter after Maddie’s release from the hospital.

#Education Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Has Fully Recovered Just 3 Weeks After Her… https://t.co/yotv5EiCAa via #Alhajtalukdar pic.twitter.com/h3QPvlw6KC — Alhaj Talukdar (@AlhajTalukdar1) February 26, 2017

It has now been a month since Jamie’ Lynn daughter’s ATV accident and she is now doing well and has fully recovered, playing sports and executing her normal routines. The singer-songwriter turned to social media to reflect on her daughter’s near-death experience.

On Jamie Lynn’s Instagram post, she wrote: “A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyone’s worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly. Fast-forward – Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair. I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy.”

“I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers,” the caption continues. “Because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will never forget you all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]