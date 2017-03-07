Anna Duggar Makes Sad Social Media Return After Josh Is Blocked On ‘Counting On’

Anna Duggar was recently active on social media for the first time in over a year, and the action she took saddened some followers of the Duggar family.

Anna Duggar did not share a new social media post of her own; she simply reacted to a post by one of her friends. A forum member on the Free Jinger website recently noticed that Anna liked a quote that @masiespace shared on Instagram. The forum member noted that it was “a sad quote to like.”

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” the quote read.

This sparked speculation that Anna is unhappy because she’s can’t stop comparing her life to the lives of other women who aren’t struggling the way she is. And who is most likely to blame for Anna Duggar’s agony? Her husband Josh.

“I think Anna likely means that she’s comparing her husband with those who don’t cheat and lie,” one Free Jinger member wrote. “Poor Anna.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Anna Duggar has admitted that she married Josh Duggar knowing about his “past teenage mistakes.” However, she probably wasn’t prepared for what happened after the world found out that Josh had sexually molested five young girls—including four of his younger sisters—as a teenager. The shocking revelation resulted in the cancellation of the Duggar family’s TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting. Josh also lost his lucrative job working as the Executive Director of FRC Action.

This all happened shortly before Anna and Josh welcomed their fourth child, and things just got worse after Meredith Grace Duggar’s arrival in July 2015. A few weeks later, Josh was forced to confess to cheating on Anna. Gawker had discovered his name and account information in the data that hackers stole from the Ashley Madison website.

Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar! 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well! pic.twitter.com/HfnuoZcSN7 — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) July 19, 2015

Josh Duggar decided to respond to this new scandal by going into hiding. He spent a few months holed up in a Christian rehab center, leaving Anna Duggar and the rest of his family to deal with the fallout from his actions. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Anna and her four children temporarily moved in with Josh’s parents. Anna earned her keep by doing the chores that her in-laws didn’t want to do, like cleaning toilets and washing dishes.

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar’s scandals came to light, but things will never be as they once were for the former 19 Kids and Counting star and his wife. Josh and his growing family used to be fixture on 19 Kids and Counting, but now Josh has become so toxic that TLC is taking drastic measures to make sure that no part of him appears on TV. As the Daily Mail reports, the production team for the Duggar family’s new show, Counting On, used a sun glare special effect to hide Josh in Jinger Duggar’s wedding special. He has reportedly been banned from ever appearing on Counting On.

Anna Duggar is also making fewer and fewer appearances on Counting On, and it might be hard for her to adjust to living life out of the spotlight. Her engagement and wedding were both filmed for 19 Kids and Counting, and Meredith Grace is Josh and Anna’s only child whose birth was not televised.

Anna Duggar’s sad Instagram like came a few days after the Duggar family acknowledged Josh’s 29th birthday on Facebook. The Hollywood Gossip speculates that the Duggars shared a photo of Josh and Anna together to disprove the persistent divorce rumors that the couple has been plagued by.

As People reports, Joy-Anna Duggar announced her engagement on the same day as Josh Duggar’s birthday. It’s likely difficult for Anna Duggar to see how happy Joy-Anna and her other sisters-in-law are while she’s still trying to recover from her terrible 2015. Anna has watched Jessa and Jill give birth on Counting On, and she was one of Jinger Duggar’s bridesmaids. She’s probably not looking forward to watching Joy-Anna tie the knot knowing that a camera crew will be doing everything they can to keep Josh out of their shots.

Do you think Anna Duggar is unhappy because Josh’s sisters are constant reminders of everything she lost? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]