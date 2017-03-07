Kim Kardashian Bared In a Sheer Dress For Her Hollywood Debut With Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian bared in a sheer dress for her Hollywood debut in a cameo role in the highly-anticipated film, Ocean’s Eight. Kim will act as the intended target for a jewelry heist at a pseudo-Met Gala event. Together with her sister Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian bared enviable figure in a sheer lace dress as she arrived at the set of Ocean’s Eight.

Kim Kardashian adds another job to her resume

The 36-year-old can finally add actress to her ever-growing resume. Kim arrived at the set of Ocean’s Eight bringing her own trailer van. She will play the role of a jewelry heist victim at a fake Met Gala event which is very ironic to what happen to her a year ago when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Therefore, to appease her role as a rich socialite, the reality star wore an eye-catching yet revealing outfit for her Hollywood debut.

The Selfish author wore an extremely sheer Givenchy gown embroidered with floral designs. She donned a matching white fur jacket to cover her upper half while leaving her hips down to her ankles on display. Kim Kardashian bared in a sheer dress allowing the see-through material to cover little of her toned backside and petite legs. Her outfit also got us questioning if she wore a nude bodysuit underneath or if she is just wearing skin tone underwear to protect her modesty.

Earlier in January, Kim had already filmed some scenes at the Museum Of Art in New York City for her cameo role wearing the same sheer ensemble. Together with her was her sister Kendall Jenner wearing a less provocative outfit yet still having the same sheer material. The 21-year-old model wore an intricate metallic gown which showcased her statuesque height and slim catwalk legs. This isn’t new for the famous sisters as they are known for attending gala events in real life.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are making cameos in #OceansEight because why not? https://t.co/lCYTKDhBnI pic.twitter.com/R66a2s2Fgb — Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) January 17, 2017

As Kim bared in a sheer dress, the fitness star also had her makeup and hair styled to perfection. The mom-of-two had her sleek raven hair cascading her back and framing her face while her glamorous makeup was one for the Oscars red carpet.

Kardashian’s Monday appearance could mean more shooting scenes for the star-studded film.

What to know about the highly-anticipated film, Ocean’s Eight?

It is an all-female spin-off of George Clooney and Matt Damon’s famous Ocean’s trilogy and features a star-studded cast of Hollywood’s best. The girl squad comprised of Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Cate Blanchett. Aside from the impressive cast, it would also feature a remarkable set of cameo roles including designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, James Corden, Adriana Lima, Katie Holmes, Anna Wintour, Zayn Malik, Kim Kardashian, and the Jenner siblings, Kendall and Kylie.

Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway on the set of Ocean's 8, on December 3rd 2016 in Brooklyn, NY. pic.twitter.com/lHnk9RpZVD — ocean's 8 daily (@oceans8daily) March 5, 2017

However, fans will have to sit tight and wait as the bespectacled movie will hit theaters on June 8, 2018.

According to Daily Mail, the filmmakers agreed to donate $1 million to world famous Museum of Art as part of their agreement to recreate the scenes for the annual fundraising gala.

It was also reported that Zayn Malik was approached for the role of Kim K as producers feared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would back out after her horrifying Paris ordeal in October. An insider said, “Originally it was Kim Kardashian with the lead celebrity role. But after Paris producers didn’t expect her to turn up, so the script was rewritten to accommodate other celebrities including Zayn.”

Luckily, Kim had her eyes fixed for the role as she’s eager to start her Hollywood debut with a bang!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]