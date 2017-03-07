‘The Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale Teaser: Is This Forever For Elena And Damon?

The Vampire Diaries series finale teaser finally shows fans a long-awaited scene: the reunion of star-crossed lovers Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The CW’s vampire drama series is making its final farewell to its incredible fans after delivering seven awesome seasons of adventure, romance, and the undying love for mystery surrounding the town of Mystic Falls.

On March 10, Elena, the Salvatore Brothers, and the rest of the TVD gang are making an “epic” exit from television with The Vampire Diaries series finale titled “I Was Feeling Epic.”

THR revealed that the final episode of the series will conclude not only the show itself but also the seemingly unending reign of terror that Katherine Pierce a.k.a. “the baddest b**ch of all” is bringing.

THE FACT THAT KATHERINE PIERCE STARTED THE SHOW AS A VILLIAN AND SHE ENDED THE SHOW AS A VILLAIN. ICONIC! ???????? Season 1 feels!#TVD #Delena pic.twitter.com/FnGQ7CJCt0 — InLuvWithDelena ☔ (@TVDPLLWorld) February 25, 2017

But that’s not the best part. A recent The Vampire Diaries series finale teaser revealed that fans of “Delena” are in for a treat as the star-crossed lovers of Mystic Falls will finally reunite in a long-awaited hug.

In the clip, Nina Dobrev, the actress who plays both Katherine and Elena, paid tribute to the show’s most popular love triangle: Elena and the Salvatore Brothers.

“The love triangle, from day one, was always the thing that everyone talked about.”

Considering that Stefan had already moved on from his doppelganger mystic desire for Elena and is happily married to Caroline since Episode 15 of Season 7, there shouldn’t be much of a problem, right? Apparently, not.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news but according to a report from Screener TV, either Damon or Stefan won’t survive The Vampire Diaries series finale.

The outlet explained that the mere fact that Katherine who is also now the reigning Queen of Hell after Stefan killed The Devil definitely counts as a big factor in the Salvatore Brothers’ happily ever after. On top of that, there is the matter of Hell fire that is about to consume Mystic Falls and every single bit of happy memory they have in their beloved town.

The article also mentioned something about the Salvatore brotherly bond being the “true heart” of the series which the outlet explained would be equal to Damon or Stefan biting the dust in The Vampire Diaries series finale.

“For this show to come to a forever end, we have to assume one of the Salvatore brothers will die. Their relationship, their bond is the true heart of this series, and without it, there is no show.”

With this in mind, the outlet revealed that Steroline fans have the shorter end of the stick considering that Damon is still a vampire while Stefan is already human. Plus, Screener TV believes that Katherine is out to get Stefan since he is the Salvatore Brother she truly fell for.

Aside from that, once the entire Katherine problem is resolved, Damon will have a difficult time fulfilling his promise to grow old with Elena since it would be quite hard for him to take the cure that is now running down Stefan’s veins. Remember, time catches up with a vampire after he or she takes the cure for vampirism and considering that Stefan is centuries old, a significant amount of time would be catching up to him.

Of course, The Vampire Diaries series finale teaser about the Delena reunion can be quite convincing especially for fans who still believe that Elena and Damon deserve a happily ever after.

How do you think the show will end on Friday, March 10? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and we’ll keep you posted on what’s happening next.

[Featured Image by The CW]