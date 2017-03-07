Vanessa Grimaldi Spotted At Wedding Dress Shop: What Does This Mean?

Nick Viall is down to just two girls on The Bachelor 2017 and everyone wants to know who he picks. It is between Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates to win him over. Fans saw that Nick has amazing chemistry with both of these women. Now TMZ is sharing that Vanessa was spotted in a shop with wedding dresses. Everyone wonders what this means. She even shared a photo that has the wedding dresses behind her.

Vanessa Grimaldi actually posed for a photo at Le Chateau in Montreal with creative coordinator Holly Wiancko. She has wedding dresses in the background of her photo. Of course, this got everyone talking and wondering what was going on with her. Why would Vanessa be hanging out at a shop with wedding dresses?

A lot of people thought that Vanessa Grimaldi was spoiling something, but that isn’t the case at all. She was actually just there for work. Sources connected to the shop explained that Vanessa was invited to go to the shop. It wasn’t about wedding dresses at this time, but if she ends up engaged to Nick then of course, they would probably want her to come back again to look at dresses. A source said that they wanted to talk to her about a partnership in the future. It was also confirmed that Vanessa didn’t try on anything from the bridal section while she was there.

Now Nick Viall has to pick if he wants to be with Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi. These are the only two girls left. Vanessa and Nick had a very hard talk tonight on the show that made it obvious that they will have a lot to talk about if he picks her. She is very proud to live in Canada and he is proud to live in the United States. Nick already agreed to be on Dancing With the Stars, so if he was willing to move it wouldn’t be happening right away. He is going to be in LA for a little while at least.

3 hour Bachelor episode! ????#ithinkTitanicwasshorter #thebachelor A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

The Hollywood Gossip shared a bit about the conversation that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had about moving. She explained that she loves the three hours she spends with her family on every Sunday. She doesn’t want to lose that and moving Vanessa wouldn’t have her family close to her. She explained some of her thoughts.

“Nick is someone that I can actually picture spending the rest of my life with. But at the same time, we have that sort of relationship where our conversations are always so heavy. Today I felt like Nick was questioning whether or not he wants to be as close to my family as I am. It’s been upsetting me.”

Nick Viall went on to explain that he has moved a lot and has never considered living in Canada. It is going to be interesting to see if they can figure out how to make this work without either one wanting to move. Nick said, “I hope that’s not a non-negotiable. I think I would do anything for the woman that I love.”

Do you think that Vanessa Grimaldi will be the one who Nick Viall picks in the end? Do you feel like Vanessa is willing to move to make this relationship work? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss the finale of The Bachelor 2017 next Monday nights on ABC. After this, you can catch Nick Viall weekly on Dancing With the Stars.

