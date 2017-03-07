WWE News: Undertaker’s ‘RAW’ Return, Sets Up ‘WrestleMania’ Match Against Reigns

WWE news about the Undertaker at Monday Night RAW will surely come as a respite for several fans who were dejected by his absence at Fastlane 2017.

It was expected that Undertaker would appear during the match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Fans were looking forward to his appearance at the PPV and a possible confirmation about his match with Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

To the disappointment of the fans, that did not happen, and Reigns won the match. However, the latest WWE news is that the Undertaker appeared on Monday Night RAW in the most unexpected turn of events.

At the Monday night RAW, Braun Strowman came out to the ring and asserted the fact that Reigns was lucky at Fastlane 2017, and he assured he would rip Roman limb from limb at WWE Monday Night RAW.

Fans were expecting Reigns to come out and face Braun, but before that could happen, the Deadman walked out to the ring. Amidst all the pyro effects, he entered the ring and stared down at Braun Strowman.

WWE news for Braun Strowman fans is not good. He appeared clueless and decided to walk back despite being booed by the WWE fans. It was not yet clear why Strowman was shown cowering in such a manner, as reported by Cageside Seats.

As soon as Braun was gone, Roman Reigns decided to come out in the ring. Reigns came out to the ring and questioned Undertaker what he was doing in the ring as he was not the one being called by Strowman.

Fans started chanting “Roman sucks, ” and the noise kept getting louder. Reigns did not appear to be in the mood to budge, and told the Undertaker, “With all due respect, this is my yard now.” That is when Undertaker decided to reveal the match for WrestleMania 33.

The WWE news that fans have been waiting to hear since Reigns eliminated Undertaker at the WWE Royal Rumble 2017, was finally revealed in the most spectacular fashion possible.

The Undertaker looked at the WrestleMania 33 sign with his typical gaze, hinting that both would meet at the WrestleMania 33. He then dropped Reigns with a chokeslam before leaving.

WWE Raw went off after the incident, and no official confirmation was made for the speculated match. But, it is expected that WWE will soon announce the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns for the upcoming event.

The Undertaker is contemplated to retire after WrestleMania 33, and this could be the last chance that WWE has to set up the blockbuster match.

WWE news had also emerged that the company is planning to turn Reigns into one of the biggest heels of recent time. Defeating the Phenom at WrestleMania 33 could be the greatest opportunity for Reigns.

The Undertaker has not lost at Mania for nearly two decades except against Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. He holds a career record of 23-1 at the grandest events of WWE. The Phenom has not missed a Mania since 2000, which he had missed due to injury.

On the other hand, Reigns is already one of the most hated wrestlers of recent times, and fans would be furious if he ends up defeating the Undertaker.

For WWE, the match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns makes sense from a business point of view, as reported by Forbes. Reigns is the second highest merchandise seller, whereas Taker seats at the fourth spot in spite of his rare appearances.

Even at 51, Undertaker holds a special place in the heart of his fans, and it is evident from the numbers. In 2015, Undertaker vs. Lesnar at Hell in a Cell increased the PPV by five percent compared to previous years.

Undertaker and Reigns were part of co-main and main events, respectively, at WrestleMania 32, and the event broke all previous records with $17.3 million in revenues. Considering the benefits of the Undertaker vs. Reigns match at the WrestleMania 33, WWE news about the official confirmation is expected shortly.

Do you think Reigns would defeat Undertaker and turn heel at Wrestlemania 33? Share your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]