Gay Theme Is Overblown In ‘Beauty & The Beast’ 2017 Starring Emma Watson

While places like Russia and Alabama continue to whip themselves into a tizzy over the gay character in Beauty And The Beast 2017, those involved in the movie believe the fuss is overblown. So far, with the buzz over Beauty And The Beast 2017, the live action version has been very positive, with star Emma Watson getting wonderful reviews for her acting and singing. But with the controversy over the gay character LeFou, many are wondering if there will ever be a time where a gay character will be no big deal.

So much has been made about a gay character in the live action Beauty And The Beast 2017, but director Bill Condon says that so much has been made about something that is not a big deal, says Daily Mail. There have been characters in Disney movies before that many have suspected were gay, but Beauty And The Beast 2017 is the first Disney film where there has been an out and proud character like LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

But what was said as a nice small mention has become over the top, according to Condon.

“It’s all been overblown… it’s part of just what we had fun with.”

Condon says he still can’t figure out why it’s a big deal, and in 2017, why people are still freaking out. But down in Henagar, Alabama, people will not be seeing Beauty And The Beast 2017, because of the “gay undertones” according to a theater owner, standing behind his “Christian beliefs, and because he says the movie will feature “sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language.”

But Josh Gad says it was an honor to play the groundbreaking part in Beauty And The Beast 2017.

“Bill Condon did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of LeFou that isn’t like the original, that expands on what the original did, but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent.”

But it seems that the two locations getting worked up about the gay character of LeFou in Beauty And The Beast 2017 are Alabama and Russia, which don’t usually have that much in common, says Huffington Post. The only difference between Russia and Alabama right now is that the Alabama theater owner decided not to show the live action Beauty And The Beast 2017 sight unseen, while Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said he would screen the film personally, and make the decision afterwards.

“As soon as we get a copy of the film with relevant paperwork for distribution, we will consider it according to the law.”

Being gay in Russia can get you arrested, and it is illegal to spread “gay propaganda,” and it is their concern that Beauty And The Beast 2017 might fall into the category of “gay propaganda.”

But the owner of the Alabama theater says that they are sick of Hollywood pushing its values on them and that they don’t need to watch it if there is a “gay scene.”

“When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. If we can not take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it.”

The topic about a “gay” character in the live action Beauty And The Beast 2017 even made it to “Weekend Update” when Michael Che commented on what people freak out about, and what people don’t, says AL.

“A theater in Alabama has already refused to show this version of Beauty and the Beast because in Alabama, gay characters have no place in a children’s musical about bestiality.”

Che continued, shaking his head.

“What Alabama bigot is watching a lady make out with a Bigfoot and thinking, ‘You know what’s taking me out of this cartoon is that fruity-a** candle.’?”

What do you think about Beauty And The Beast 2017? Do you think there is anything about the character LeFou that would stop you from taking a child?

