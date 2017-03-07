Avril Lavigne Says Mark Zuckerberg Is Bullying Nickelback, New Album On The Way

Avril Lavigne has accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of bullying her ex-husband Chad Kroeger’s band, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The Canadian singer attacked Zuckerberg days after the Facebook CEO made fun of Nickelback in his latest video.

When Zuckerberg shared a video showcasing the artificial intelligence software that runs his home, nobody was offended by it. Nobody except Avril Lavigne. In the video, Zuckerberg took a swipe at her husband Kroeger’s famous band.

Nickelback has been a victim of bullying memes and jokes for years, with many music enthusiasts saying that it’s unbearable to listen to the band, which has been nominated for six Grammy Awards but won none.

Avril Lavigne apparently doesn’t agree with the haters. In the video in question, Zuckerberg is seen showcasing the AI software, Jarvis, that runs his home. When revealing what kind of things Jarvis can do, the Facebook CEO requested the system to play “some good Nickelback songs.” Jarvis apologized and said it wasn’t able to do that.

“I’m sorry. I’m afraid I can’t do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.”

As if it wasn’t enough to send Avril Lavigne into a frenzy already, Zuckerberg laughed and said it was actually “a test.” Meaning: the Facebook CEO totally agrees with the system’s music taste.

Avril Lavigne and Nickelback’s frontman Kroeger got married in 2013. However, the two parted ways two years later. But the “Complicated” singer still continues to defend her husband whenever she sees the chance.

.AvrilLavigne teases the release of a new album by the end of 2017 https://t.co/l19iYyK4Vo pic.twitter.com/Ei0QpR9Pf9 — جوليا عبدالله (@Julia_Abdulla) March 1, 2017

In response to Zuckerberg’s video, Avril Lavigne penned a tweet in which she accused Zuckerberg of bullying Nickelback. The singer also added that the Facebook CEO has “poor taste” in music.

“Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion, however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.”

Avril Lavigne reminded Zuckerberg that when “you have a voice like yours,” he must be more “responsible” regarding promoting bullying, especially considering “what’s going on the world today.”

In the tweet, Avril Lavigne included the hashtags #SayNoToBullying, #TheJokeIsOld, and #NicelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums. The singer’s fans apparently agree with her opinion, as the tweet has received more than 21,000 likes and has been retweeted by nearly 9k people.

Neither Zuckerberg nor his reps have responded to Avril Lavigne’s attack on Twitter.

The news comes amid Avril Lavigne’s announcement that she intends to release a new album in 2017, according to PopCrush. The 32-year-old singer may have released her latest album more than three years ago, but it doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working on a new one.

On Christmas Day, 2016, Avril Lavigne took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her during her battle with Lyme Disease over the past two years and teased that an “amazing” 2017 is coming.

“It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.”

The singer added that she will never stop fighting and raising awareness about Lyme Disease through her Avril Lavigne Foundation. The “Complicated” singer was also “really happy to announce” that she’s working on new music and is preparing to release a new album in 2017.

“I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

Since then, Avril Lavigne has given several hints on Twitter that she is working on her upcoming album.

Studio vibes today ???????? pic.twitter.com/UHoWpMkZQi — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) February 25, 2017

In 2015, Avril Lavigne opened up about her battle with Lyme Disease, which caused her to be bedridden for five months. Since her professional debut in the music industry, the singer has sold over 40 million albums and more than 50 million singles worldwide. In fact, her hit single “Let Go” made the singer the youngest female soloist to reach Number 1 in the United Kingdom.

