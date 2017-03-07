‘Days Of Our Lives’ Trying To Lure Back Fan Favorite Character [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fan recently found that that not one, but two characters are being written out of the soap opera. One was reportedly fired, while the other is leaving on her own accord. According to the latest information, the writers are trying to lure back someone from the past. Who could it be and will it be enough to make viewers happy?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the long-running soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arianne Zucker announced she was leaving the NBC soap opera. She has played the role of Nicole Walker since 1998, with only one 2-year break since then. It was also reported that Vincent Irizarry, who has portrayed Days Of Our Lives villain Deimos Kiriakis has been written out. He has also filmed his last scene, but fans will still see him in Salem until summer 2017.

While DOOL has loyal and long-time viewers, there are also some who are dissatisfied with the way the stories are going. Most recently, there is a lot of outrage over Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) getting custody of Nicole’s baby, even though Zucker’s character is the biological mother.

With Ron Carlivati chosen as the new head writer, there will reportedly be a lot of changes coming up this summer and fall. One of those has to do with Days Of Our Lives trying to lure back a former actor. The news was reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. However, it was unknown if it will be a female or male character that might be coming back to Salem.

“Vincent Irizarry isn’t the only one who will be leaving Days. Another soap alum on the canvas will also be exiting Salem… This show is in the process of luring back a fan favorite.”

There was no hint who the fan favorite is or even if it is a male or female. However, there are a few characters that viewers miss. One is Eileen Davidson, who played Kristen DiMera on and off for several years. Right now, it is being reported that she is taking a break from The Young And The Restless. That would certainly give the Y&R star time to come back to Salem.

Last time she was seen on Days Of Our Lives was when she allegedly died after stealing Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) fetus right from the expectant mother’s belly. At the time, Theresa didn’t even know she was pregnant. It was one of those crazy storylines that fans loved, especially when Brady and Theresa met their son, Tate, even though Theresa was still considered a bad girl at the time.

The other possibility is that DOOL might be trying to get Alison Sweeney to reprise the role of Sami Brady. She certainly was a fan favorite character and viewers were heartbroken when she exited the NBC soap opera. If there is any character that can get fans excited again, it’s Sami. Before she left Salem, Sami and EJ DiMera (James Scott) got back together after he had an affair with Abigail (formerly Kate Mansi). Then, he tragically died and Sami’s heart was broken. Then, she got offered a movie and her son, Will, was supposed to help write it. However, things didn’t go too well in California for Will and he soon returned home. Then, tragedy struck again and he was murdered by Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Who do you think Days Of Our Lives is trying to lure back to Salem? Is it possible that Eileen Davidson or Alison Sweeney might be returning to DOOL? Or do you have another theory?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]