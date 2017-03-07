Hotstar ‘Koffee With Karan’: Kapil Sharma On Johar’s Show Proves He’s The Boss

Kapil Sharma’s appearance on Hotstar Koffee With Karan meant a lot of things. The comedian actor came on Karan Johar‘s show and proved he was the one in control.

First, it is not an ordinary show. When it comes to prove a Bollywood star’s “authenticity” in India, the show is often viewed as a benchmark. If Johar, one of the biggest names in the Hindi movie industry, invites someone to the show, it simply proves that they have achieved significantly in the field. For someone like Kapil Sharma, who comes from a non-film middle class background, this must have been a dream-come-true. But, the way he handled the show, it proved that he was not somebody who would get lost in the glitter.

Even before Kapil Sharma joins in Hotstar Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar (unhappily) admits the fact that Sharma is much bigger a name than KJo himself. His show is way more popular than Karan’s. He, as a celebrity, is much more popular than a Bollywood giant like Johar. The host seems grumpy about it, but everything looks to be in good humor. Nevertheless, Kapil does not waste any time to prove that he will decide what he is going to do or say in the show.

Thanks for having me on #koffeewithkaran @karanjohar sir. It was a wonderful experience to sit on that couch.. was lil nervous but enjoyed — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 5, 2017

Kapil comes to an English-language show on an English-language channel and tells the host that he wants to speak in Hindi. He barely says a sentence in English and tells Karan Johar that he wants to carry on the rest of the interview in Hindi. KJo obliges instantly and starts speaking in Hindi as well. Kapil Sharma instantly takes control of Johar’s show from the very beginning.

Hotstar Koffee With Karan in 2017 is known for talking openly about various topics related to sex. Indian celebrities, who are not much heard talking about sex in general, reveal their deep dark secrets in the show. And, it is Karan Johar who brings out all the skeletons from their wardrobe. KJo generally turns out to be victorious in his quest to find out about the celebs’ sexual fantasies. But, this time, he faces Kapil Sharma and fails miserably in his own show.

Karan tells Kapil Sharma that the comedian has managed to keep his personal life private. Nobody knows what is going on in Kapil’s personal life. Johar tells him that he asks many personal questions to his guests on the show. At this point, he asks Kapil about his romantic life. Kapil smartly dodges the question by saying he falls in love every year. He says he presently has a crush on Deepika Padukone, who recently acted with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. When Karan Johar says it’s just a celebrity crush, Kapil reminds him he is a celebrity as well. Sharma makes the Deepika affair legit “like a boss!”

On Hotstar Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar then bluntly asks his guest what he does for sex. Kapil, who is visibly embarrassed by the direct question, does not try much to hide his embarrassment. There is complete silence for a few seconds on the show. Then, Kapil laughs it off by cracking a joke. Johar realizes that his guest is not at all vulnerable to his intimidating questions. Kapil Sharma tells Karan Johar that nobody should try and peep into somebody’s personal life.

Karan goes on to ask Kapil what he feels about the competition in the market. India Today notes that KJo might have thought the comedian would talk about his rivalry with Krushna Abhishek. But, Kapil Sharma proves once again that he is in control of the situation. He says he does not pay attention to such things, as it disturbs his work flow.

Kapil Sharma comes on Hotstar Koffee With Karan, faces Johar’s tricky questions and walks out like a champion.

Koffee With Karan with Kapil Sharma aired on 5th march 2017. Watch the full episode HERE.

[Featured image by Kapil Sharma/Facebook]