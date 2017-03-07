Is Bravo Not Expecting Much From ‘RHONY’ Season Nine?

Sources close to season 9 of Real Housewives of New York say that the season will have a lot in common with the show Seinfeld, meaning that it will be a show about nothing. Supposedly, there was little to no heat, and more than ever, there was a feeling that if it weren’t for the show, the women would not be in the company of each other. The word behind the scenes is that everything was so dull that the number of episodes might have to be slashed. RHONY was at one time one of the most popular shows in the Real Housewives franchise, but ratings in the last season or two have been trending in the wrong direction.

It was announced over the summer that Jules Wainstein was fired from RHONY, and Tinsley Mortimer was to take her place, says the Inquisitr. Jules seemed to have her hands full with a divorce, endless court dates, and the revelation that the Wainsteins might not be as wealthy as they let on. That opened the door for Tinsley Mortimer to join the ladies. Tinsley had just moved back to New York from Florida, and wanted to use RHONY to get back into her old life in New York, and rebrand herself after a horrendous relationship that ended with an arrest on a boyfriend’s property in an alleged stalking situation.

PageSix says that RHONY will launch on April 9th, but for now, Bravo won’t commit to the number of episodes in the season. The usual number is twenty, but with the lack of flair, it might be reduced to as low as fourteen RHONY episodes.

With Tinsley Mortimer replacing Jules, who was described as “flaming out,” one would think that introducing a new cast member might eat up some time, but it sounds like that isn’t the case, according to sources close to the show.

“They are talking about cutting down the number of episodes in the series this year.”

But it sounds like Tinsley might just go the way of Jules, and be more of a yawn than was promised after the ex boyfriend asked for, and received a restraining order.

“Nothing happens. Tinsley was a dud. The other women have been doing this for years and she had no real training.”

The RHONY trailer teases a return of Jill Zarin to RHONY, but it is supposedly a red herring, as at this time, Zarin is only said to be in one episode. And Ironically, Tinsley Mortimer is not even in the trailer.

Reality Tea says of course, season nine of RHONY will hone in on the countdown to the wedding of Luann de Lesseps, and the issues that will no doubt surround that (the photos from Luann’s bachelorette party showed a real absence of RHONY members, but included Jill Zarin, and lotsof former RHOM ladies instead.

But in terms of new storylines, aside from introducing Tinsley, and watching Carole follow the presidential campaign on the side of #TeamHillary, there isn’t much going on that anyone could call new. The ladies will finally get to take the trip to Mexico that was canceled last season when Bethenny had issues with fibroids, but even those promoting RHONY are finding it hard to do the cheerleader thing with what they have.

Do you think that this will be the season that finally tanks RHONY? Will you watch?

