Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st Test Start Time, Preview

After their lopsided defeat to India in a one-off Test last month, the Bangladesh Tigers cricket team hit the road again to face Sri Lanka, who are coming off four Test defeats to South Africa, in a Test match that will live stream Tuesday from Galle International Stadium.

Bangladesh hope to take advantage of the stumbling Sri Lanka side — but the Lankans are a different Test team when playing at home. In fact, they have emerged victorious five consecutive home Tests, with whitewash series victories over the powerhouse Australia side as well as over West Indies.

But the Tigers will get a morale boost from the return to Test whites, after more than a year on the sidelines, of onetime teen sensation — who is now 21 years old — Mustafizur Rahman. Adding to the potential Bangladesh advantage, only one Sri Lanka batsman, Dinesh Chandimal, has ever faced the young pacer known for is deceptive cutters and dominating yorker deliveries.

“The type of bowler he is, Mustafizur will make them work hard on this wicket,” said Bangladesh Captain Mushfiqur Rahim on Monday. “Many of them are going to play him for the first time, which we have seen is difficult for any batsman.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Test match in the two-match series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Standard Time at the 35,000-seat Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, March 7.

In the United States, the match will get underway the previous evening, starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 8:30 p.m. Pacific, on Monday, March 6.

To watch both captains, Mushfiqur as well as Sri Lanka skipper Rangana Herath, offer their views going into the first Test match, click on the video below.

To counter Mustafizur, Sri Lanka brings out pacer Suranga Lakmal who put in a career breakout performance in South Africa, despite his team’s four-match victimization. Lakmal claimed his maiden five wicket haul on his way to collecting 12 wickets in the series.

Here are the expected teams for the first Match.

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karuanaratne, 2 Upul Tharanga, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Dinesh Chandimal, 5 Asela Gunaratne, 6 Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Dilruwan Perera, 9 Rangana Herath (captain), 10 Suranga Lakmal, 11 Lahiri Kumara.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Liton Das (wicketkeeper), 8 Mehedi Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam/Subashis Roy, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Taskin Ahmed.

PREVIOUS BANGLADESH CRICKET STORIES FROM THE INQUISITR:

Bangladesh Cricket Sails Into T20 World Cup Super 10: Pakistan Next After Tigers Crush Oman

Bangladesh Cricket: World T20 Next As Asia Cup Title Not In Cards, Tigers Fall To Clinical India

Bangladesh Cricket Team Under Terror Threat At T20 World Cup, Tanks To Guard Stadium During Matches

Mustafizur Rahman Sold In IPL Auction For $208K After Injury Keeps Him From PSL

Bangladesh Cricket News: Mustafizur Rahman Makes History — Named To ICC Team Of Year

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh: Changing Of The Guard As Tigers Cruise To Historic Series Win

Gazi TV will carry a live stream of the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first Test match at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available in Bangladesh only.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first Test match via live stream in the United States, is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Certain promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Tuesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Test Cricket match. The best bet would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Test match will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via Sling TV.

[Featured Image By Martin Hunter/Getty Images]