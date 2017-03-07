‘Grimm’ Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Terrifying ‘The End’ Possible In Episode 13

Grimm wraps up this March. The six-season long run is ending with an episode aptly titled “The End,” which will see Nick (David Giuntoli) racing against time to stop the annihilation of the world. The events of the final episode, according to co-creator Jim Kouf, will make the fans wish for Grimm Season 7.

NBC canceled the fantasy drama series in August of last year, saying that the 13-episode Season 6 would be Grimm‘s final season. The series that opened with Nick discovering that he was one of the last surviving Grimms might end on a tragic note. The miracle stick is expected to play a major part in that.

In the final episode, Nick will find himself powerless against his greatest foe as no weapon can destroy it. The stick that Nick and his group unearthed in the Black Forest might be responsible for the nightmarish situation.

David Giuntoli has hinted that the stick was an end game kind of plot point, adding that it was the worst stick in the world, according to TV Guide.

The stick is not just going to be a little stick. It’s the worst stick in the world.

When TV Guide asked co-creators Kouf and David Greenwalt what should Nick defeat for it to feel like his journey was over, Kouf said it would all lead back to what they found in the Black Forest.

He also said that the stick would play a huge role in the end of the show, while Greenwalt said that Nick would regret that he had become dependent on the stick.

Very soon [Nick is going to regret being so dependent on the stick], and ultimately very tragically and sadly.

A one-line synopsis of Grimm Season 6 Episode 13, “The End,” reveals that Nick must look to his ancestors to find strength to save the world from a terrifying end. The detailed synopsis suggests that the wicked supernatural force is going to target Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and baby Kelly.

Nick faces off against his greatest foe yet as it seems no weapon can defeat him. At the Spice Shop, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner) and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) and Adalind (Claire Coffee) try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe as the threat has its eyes set on the children.

Meanwhile, it is in the penultimate episode of Grimm Season 6 that the invincible wicked force arrives in Portland, and according to the synopsis of Episode 12, titled “Zerstorer Shrugged,” it quickly sets its eyes on Diana. And, to protect her, Nick returns to the scene of his first investigation as a Grimm.

So much power in such a young girl. #Grimm pic.twitter.com/I0Y7TVN5SA — Grimm (@NBCGrimm) March 2, 2017

Moreover, “Zerstorer Shrugged” finally reveals the origins of the stick, according to the synopsis.

The prophecy that was uncovered comes to pass when a dark force arrives in Portland with its eyes set on Diana. In an effort to protect her, Nick, along with Capt. Renard and Adalind, returns to the scene of his first investigation as a Grimm. Back at the Spice Shop, Monroe, Eve and Rosalee make a discovery that uncovers the origins of the mysterious stick. Meanwhile, Hank and Wu are called to a crime scene that is connected to the gang’s greatest threat.

In this week’s episode, titled “Blood Magic,” Eve finds herself in an “unfamiliar territory” when she tries to take on the mysterious figure that she first saw in the mirror. The episode synopsis says that when Nick finds out what happened to her, he joins her in that unfamiliar territory.

Grimm series finale airs on Friday, March 31 on NBC. Greenwalt is confident that the fans are “going to love it [the final episode] like a thing they’ve never loved before.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]