Andrew Bogut Injury Update: Cleveland Cavaliers Lose Center For Year [Breaking]

The Andrew Bogut injury update is not what Cleveland Cavaliers fans wanted to hear. Bogut broke his leg against the Miami Heat on Monday night (March 6), bringing an end to his regular season. The Cavs had recently signed Bogut for the remainder of the 2017 NBA season, but now he is out indefinitely. As seen in the video below, Bogut was injured while trying to play on defense as the Cavs took on the Heat in Cleveland.

A report from the NBA’s account on Twitter broke the bad news. The Andrew Bogut injury update from the Cleveland Clinic is that he has a fractured left tibia. X-rays were performed at the arena after he went down less than two minutes into his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran center had been acquired to give the Cavs an added presence in the low post, signing him as a free agent after the Philadelphia 76ers gave him a buyout.

Andrew Bogut was helped off the court just moments into his Cavs debut. pic.twitter.com/SqzzyiC2hz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers would end up losing this game to the Miami Heat, falling at home by the score of 106-98. It was a very empty box score for Bogut, who finished with zero points and zero rebounds but had enough time on the floor to commit two personal fouls. Tristan Thompson was forced to play additional minutes in the second half and it wasn’t enough to put this game in the win column for the Cavs.

This a bad loss for the Cavs, and it was made even worse by the Andrew Bogut injury update. This was a game that the team needed to win order to start creating some separation for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The team has now lost two-straight games and only has a two-and-a-half game lead over the Boston Celtics. At 42-20, the Cavs aren’t where they wanted to be at this point of the regular season, but there is still a lot of time left for the players to get on the same page.

Bogut started the 2016-17 NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks. He had been traded to the Mavs by the Golden State Warriors in what amounted to a salary dump. The Mavs then traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Nerlens Noel right before the NBA trade deadline. The 76ers never intended to keep him, though, taking advantage of the draft pick that came with him. After Bogut got bought out of his contract, he was free to sign with any other team.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]