Is There Any Chance For Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck To Reunite?

New rumors have surfaced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have returned and are again a couple. According to information from a source on Radar Online, both met to talk about a new project together. It is like they have never finished. Apparently, Lopez blushed when Affleck greeted her with a gentle kiss. It seems that there is a lot of chemistry between Jennifer and Ben. Could it be true that Bennifer might get reborn again?

Sources are also pointing to the fact that Ben Affleck wants Jennifer in his new movie Live by Night, but his wife Jennifer Garner forbade him to do so. Now it is also all over the news that Affleck and Garner are allegedly looking forward to a divorce, which may as well suggest a stark possibility of Bennifer’s return, doesn’t it? Fans need not get too excited because there are already those who claim that Affleck and Lopez will not engage themselves in the supposed romantic re-encounter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had their moment back in 2003 when they made Gigli, a movie that was as successful as their relationship back then. In all honesty, it really is mindblowing to hypothesize the two thinking about giving romance another shot since both have been reported to be currently single. Apart from that, Affleck’s insistence on Lopez’s participation in his movie may raise some eyebrows as to what’s going on.

Okay, it is plausible that these two might in some alternate universe find their way back to one another. After all, they both are high-powered A-listers. They are hot. They are smart businesspeople. Yeah, they have some things in common. But this just sounds like a rumor some tweeter choked up while writing some steamy fan fiction.

It’s more likely that the two, who have remained on friendly terms since their 2004 breakup, are meeting solely for business reasons to discuss script ideas and projects to collaborate on. And even there is a possibility of sparks being relighting between the two, it’s only common sense that the massively famed celebrities will keep their distance at first, take it slow and most importantly will keep their romantic encounters as far as possible from the public eye.

Let’s not get too optimistic for Bennifer’s return. It must not be forgotten that this rumor stands contrary to another rumor floating around these days saying that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner won’t be filing for divorce after all and will instead take out time to focus on their kids. Quite a contrast isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Lopez is focusing on world domination as she promotes Season 2 of her NBC drama Shades of Blue and gets ready for the spring premiere of her new reality competition show World of Dance. She is definitely a busy, independent woman who does not seem to be on the active hunt for a man because she has a life of her own. Of course, that doesn’t mean the right one couldn’t come along, but it seems hard to fathom and quite doubtful that the right one would be her decade-old ex.

Jenny may still be single right now but holding that as a premise to predict a highly possible return of Bennifer does not seem to be a very bright idea. Lopez and Drake allegedly had a thing, which also came to be known as DraLo. But both of them officially called it quits though it was unclear whether they had ever even begun. All in all, it is possible for Bennifer to be reborn but it should be remembered that it is equally likely that all this expressive love recently offered by Affleck and the blush shown by Lopez, does not draw any conclusions.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter / Getty Images]