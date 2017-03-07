‘Longmire’ Season 6 Renewed: Filming Of Final Season Starts On March 22

Netflix’s Longmire has been renewed for another season and filming for new episodes should begin soon. Fans are excited that amidst cancellation rumors, Season 6 of the crime drama series has been confirmed. However, the show will have its final season on the online streaming service.

Longmire has its own fan base that keeps the show going. But despite a successful run, Longmire Season 6 will serve as the final season of the series. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see where the story goes next how it ends. Fans are not the only ones who are excited to see the development of the story but also the actors of the show.

One Longmire star who has expressed her excitement for Season 6’s filming was Katee Sackhoff, who plays Vic in the series. On March 1, the actress posted a tweet revealing when the show will start shooting new episodes.

We start filming March 22nd. Rest assured I have plenty of time! I will be there Day 1 filming #Longmire @netflix I promise! ❤???????? https://t.co/HeRth7w2Hh — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) March 1, 2017

The relationship between Sackhoff’s character and Walt, played by Robert Taylor, is one of the favorite storylines of Longmire fans. Fans are left wondering who Vic will end up with but speculation is rife that she will form a relationship with Sheriff Walt. Rumor also has it that the two could even tie the knot and Season 6 will feature a wedding episode. However, this has not been confirmed yet and fans will just have to wait for more updates on what the final season will be about.

A premiere date for Longmire Season 6 has not been set but the show, which will offer 10 episodes for the final season, as reported by Deadline, is slated to premiere sometime in 2017. Various reports suggested that it will premiere in September, just like the last two seasons.

With the announcement of the series’ conclusion, executive producers Greer Shephard, John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin are still grateful for the opportunity to give the series a proper ending. The producers also promised that Season 6 will be “satisfying” for all the viewers who have been loyal to the series.

“We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories. Most importantly, we’re committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty.”

Netflix has been a generous home for Longmire for the past two seasons. The series originally belonged to A&E, but despite having a strong viewership at the beginning, it was unexpectedly canceled after three seasons.

Fans were greatly disappointed Longmire ended on a major cliffhanger that they launched a campaign to save the show. Fortunately, Netflix picked the series up under its wing, despite it being far different than the service’s originals. Longmire is targeted toward the older group of audience unlike several of the original Netflix shows. The cowboy procedural follows the life of Walt Longmire, a Wyoming sheriff who has to deal with the loss of his wife while trying to maintain peace and order in the area.

As to why Netflix did not decide to renew Longmire after Season 6 remains unclear, but according to What’s On Netflix, the reasons could be low numbers and the overall plot. Although Netflix did not release the viewing numbers for Longmire, the publication assumed that the viewership continued to decline after the series’ time on A&E.

The website further speculated that Longmire’s dry plot could be the cause of its decline. Still, it is good news for fans to be able to see the series conclude, instead of having it canceled after leaving viewers hanging.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]