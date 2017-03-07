‘Amy Schumer: The Leather Special’ Stinks Worse Than Jokes About Her Lady Bits

Amy Schumer is back on television, or, at least, Netflix’s approximation of it, with a brand new special and her fans can expect more brash, crude comedy from the vulgar comedian turned actress and filmmaker, but is America falling out of love with Schumer’s trash talking? If not yet, Amy Schumer: The Leather Special may just do the trick. Critics are already lambasting Amy for her latest stand-up routine, suggesting that she’s relying on dirty talk to get attention, instead of working on delivering some good, honest comedy. That’s not surprising, considering Schumer covers everything from the odor of her lady bits to her grandstanding against “gun nuts” in The Leather Special.

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special Is A Strange, Disjointed Ride Through One Comic’s Psyche

One might think that Amy Schumer would have picked up some tips from working with the ever classy Goldie Hawn in Snatched, but, as Paste reveals, that just isn’t the case. Performing stand-up for Netflix’s The Leather Special, Schumer is back with her crass humor, which is generally capable of getting some laughs, but, this time around, Amy’s performance seems rushed, clumsily written, and raunchy only for the sake of being raunchy. The Leather Special lacks continuity, subtext, and good writing.

One example of Schumer giving a lackluster performance is pointed out by Paste in sharing the way in which Schumer begins talking about the uncontrollable odor of her lady bits, comparing it to the smell of a goat. Amy just gets started into this routine about comparing her smell to barnyard animals, when she suddenly shifts gears without really coming to her point.

Amy Schumer doesn’t spend the entire routine remarking on feminine hygiene. Towards the end of Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, the comedian diverges into a talk about gun control. As her fanbase is well aware, the comedian and actress was deeply affected by a theater shooting in which her film, Trainwreck, was showing. Since that time, Amy has spoken openly about her concerns over gun control in interviews, talk show appearances, and exploring the topic in skits on Inside Amy Schumer, but her routine on The Leather Special was perhaps the wrong place to deliver a commentary on such a somber topic.

The last bit, whether Schumer was trying to make light of a topic still to heated in the hearts of many Americans or was simply trying to remind the public that the problem still needs a resolution, had the effect of bringing down audiences who got more than they bargained for with Amy Schumer: The Leather Special.

Amy Schumer Says She Feels Sexy

People reports that Schumer also addressed her body image, during the recently premiered Netflix special, telling The Leather Special audiences that, by Hollywood standards, she’s considered to be a “very fat” actress. When she first started making the rounds in Hollywood, Amy says she was advised to lose weight with the goal of getting down to a weight below 140 pounds. Amy adds that she was told actresses weighing more than that caused viewers eyestrain.

Schumer says she took those people at their word and lost the weight, only to end up feeling very unhappy with the new look. Amy says one problem was that her head stayed the same size, while the rest of her body thinned, leaving her looking awkward.

In spite of the pressure from Hollywood executives and the sexy, super thin actresses showing up at auditions, Amy says she binge ate to pack the pounds back on, because she did not feel cute as a thinner version of herself.

Now, Amy Schumer feels more like herself and is very happy.

“I feel very good in my own skin,” Schumer said on The Leather Special. “I feel strong. I feel healthy. I do. I feel sexy.”

Netflix will officially launch the premiere of Amy Schumer: The Leather Special on Tuesday.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]