Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged: Who Chaperoned Austin Forsyth’s Proposal?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth didn’t get much privacy when Austin popped the question.

Joy-Anna, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 23, have shared a few details about Austin’s proposal. As People reports, it took place in a wooded area in Arkansas, and Joy-Anna and Austin rode horses to the secluded spot where Austin got down on one knee. The two want to stay “pure” until their wedding day, so they didn’t head out into the woods alone. Anytime Joy-Anna and Austin go anywhere together, they must be accompanied by chaperones who make sure that the lovebirds limit their physical contact.

“Well, we were going to go horse riding, and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along because I knew that they would enjoy that,” Joy-Anna said of Austin’s proposal.

“They got to be the chaperones for this date.”

After Joy-Anna Duggar gets married and moves out of her mother and father’s house, the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s two chaperones will become the second and third oldest Duggar daughters left living at home. Johannah is just 11-years-old and Jennifer is only 9-years-old, but they’re already taking on some of the workload that their adult sisters left behind after they got married. According to a post on the Duggar family’s Facebook page, Johannah and Jennifer were recently tasked with making Greenberry Shakeology diet shakes for their family members.

“Our healthy Greenberry cup buddies! Thank you Johannah & Jennifer!” the Facebook post read.

Johannah and Jennifer keeping busy in the kitchen ???????? #johannahduggar #jenniferduggar #duggarfam #countingon A post shared by Duggar Family Fan Page ????❤️ (@duggarlover19) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:08am PST

The older Duggar girls are expected to do most of the cooking, cleaning, and clothes washing for the family, but there aren’t as many of them around to help out these days. This is why Johannah and Jennifer are spending more time in the kitchen. Jana Duggar, 26, will be the only adult Duggar daughter left at home after Joy-Anna Duggar gets married and starts a new life with Austin Forsyth. So far, three of Jana’s younger sisters have beat her to the altar.

One of these sisters, 24-year-old Jessa Duggar Seewald recently shared her well wishes for Joy-Anna and Austin. Jessa and her husband Ben, 21, congratulated the couple in a video posted on their family website. They were joined by their two sons, 1-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 1-month-old Henry Wilberforce.

“We’re super excited for y’all, getting engaged and we are looking forward to the big day — your wedding day,” Jessa says in the video.

“The little boys say congratulations too. There’s Henry and Spurgey saying, ‘Yay, we’re happy to have another uncle.’ We love y’all.”

Jill Duggar Dillard, 25, and her husband Derick, 27, also filmed a video for their website.

“Hey Joy and Austin, congratulations! We just heard the good news on the engagement,” Derick says in the video.

“Yeah, we’re so excited for you all!” Jill adds.

The couple’s 23-month-old son Israel also gets in on the action by mimicking the way an excited Joy-Anna repeats her fiancé’s name.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, and her husband Jeremy, 29, did not film a congratulatory video, but they did post a short message for Joy-Anna and Austin on Jeremy’s Facebook page.

“Joy and Austin, congratulations!!! We are so excited to hear the news and can’t wait to be at the wedding! We love you so much. – The Vuolos,” the message read.

According to Joy-Anna Duggar, she and Austin Forsyth can hold hands now that they’re engaged, but they’ll likely keep the Duggar family tradition alive of saving their first kiss for their wedding day. As the International Business Times reports, Austin’s family also believes that couples shouldn’t lock lips before being pronounced husband and wife.

The Forsyths appeared on the CMT series World’s Strictest Parents in 2009, and they revealed that they share the same religious beliefs as the Duggars. Austin was also taught to save his first kiss for his wedding day, and his parents also believe that dating is dangerous. This is why he and Joy-Anna entered into a “courtship” instead. The goal of a courtship is marriage, and courting couples have to adhere to strict rules. As mentioned above, these include always being accompanied by chaperones and limiting physical contact.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth could get married as soon as next month. This means no more chaperones and a lot more household chores for poor Jennifer and Johannah Duggar.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]