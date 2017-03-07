Gigi Hadid Flaunts Ring – Did Zayn Malik Pop The Question?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are drawing attention again as a favorite celebrity couple, following the debut of a new ring on Gigi’s left ring finger. Rumors have thrived about the meaning of the new diamond ring on Hadid’s finger, particular since the supermodel seems to have grown closer to Malik in recent weeks. The couple has been seen spending more and more time together, so it seems entirely possible that Zayn and Gigi have taken things a step further and made that ultimate commitment.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Tighter Than Ever, But Are They Really Engaged?

Ms. Hadid was recently on hand to help Zayn Malik make a video for the artist’s fans at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards and that was the debut of Gigi’s new ring, so it wasn’t something that could be easily overlooked, but People warns fans not to jump to the wrong conclusion. While the diamond ring does seem significant, it has since been revealed the piece of jewelry is not intended as an engagement ring.

Further dashing the dreams of devoted fans, it has also been shared that Hadid’s new ring is not a gift from Zayn.

While the ring isn’t significant for Malik and Gigi, it is unique and alluring enough to draw plenty of attention, nonetheless. The 14k gold rose-colored band boasts five blue diamond settings and is available from designer Amanda Marmer. While one would expect Ms. Hadid to opt for high end pieces, this latest purchase is very affordable with a retail price of $1,250.

Ms. Hadid recently spoke about her relationship with Zayn, sharing what a typical date night is for the couple.

“When I’m in L.A. I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking,” says Gigi Hadid. “We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'”

Related Inquisitr articles:

Gigi Hadid Sparks Fashion Controversy With Fake Hijab On ‘Vogue Arabia’ Cover

Gigi Hadid Confesses She Almost Blew It With Zayn Malik‬‬

Tommy Hilfiger Hopes Gigi Hadid Will Bridge The Gap Between American And Middle Eastern Cultures

Gigi Hadid recently attracted some unwanted attention over a cover she did for Vogue Arabia and, while her bejeweled hijab offended some in the Middle East, Paper reports that fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has hope that the model will help international relations. Calling Gigi a “conduit” to relations, Hilfiger says he has hope that the Vogue Arabia cover will help to bridge the gap between America and the Middle East, through a melding of fashion and tradition.

Hilfiger feels that the Vogue Arabia cover will go a long way toward melting the heat that his risen between the two cultures, through their differences. The fashion designer says he hopes fashion can help to establish feelings of love and mutual respect.

Ms. Hadid has shared an image of the cover with Instagram followers, revealing that she is half Palestinian. Gigi added that she’s proud to be a part of the fashion industry’s efforts to expand diversity and promote a more inclusive society. The supermodel also said she hopes the industry will continue to show people that fashion trends can be implemented in any culture, supporting the idea that all cultures are a part of a larger, worldwide community.

“I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue’s is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures,” Gigi Hadid shared in the images caption.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]