WWE News: Undertaker ‘WrestleMania’ Streak Could Have Ended Against Kurt Angle

The Undertaker WrestleMania undefeated streak was one of the most famous streaks in professional wrestling history. By the time Undertaker WrestleMania streak reached the 21 win mark, he was booked to face Brock Lesnar and he ended the amazing WWE streak. However, in a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Sunday, new WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle said that he was originally asked to end the streak.

According to Kurt Angle, he was asked in 2006 to be the man to finally beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The two fought at No Way Out that year and he feels they could have had the greatest match of all time if they fought at WrestleMania.

“Undertaker did go to me in January of that year and said, ‘Listen, I think we should talk to Vince. I know you’re champion. I know they don’t want to go with me as champion, so I’m willing to lose if we have to. I never had that Wrestlemania match that I wanted and I know that I can have it with you.'”

However, that never worked out for Kurt Angle or The Undertaker. According to Angle, Vince McMahon shot it down immediately and said that he didn’t like it and wanted nothing to do with ending the Undertaker WrestleMania streak at that time. Angle said the conversation was very short and very brief.

Kurt then said that he was happy because Undertaker did get one of the WrestleMania moments that he had never gotten up to that point later in his career. It is likely that the matches Angle is referring to are the pair with Shawn Michaels and the pair with Triple H. Undertaker also won all four of those, retiring Michaels in the process.

Many WWE fans assumed that when the Undertaker WrestleMania streak finally ended, it would be to a young star who would get a monster push out of it. Instead, the loss went to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. It did make Lesnar a dominant monster heel but wasn’t needed to elevate him.

Two men who could have used the elevation from beating Undertaker was CM Punk in 2013 at WrestleMania 29 and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. Undertaker beat both Wyatt and then Shane McMahon last year and looks like he is heading into WrestleMania 33 to fight Brock Lesnar.

It looks like Undertaker is showing back up tonight on Monday Night Raw and he will probably challenge Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 33. The angle started at The Royal Rumble when Reigns eliminated Undertaker from behind and then said it was his yard now.

Last night on Raw Talk, Jerry Lawler and Roman Reigns mentioned the fact that it was now Roman Reigns’ yard after he beat Braun Strowman. Betting odds indicated that Undertaker would show up to interfere in the match but he didn’t and Roman won cleanly.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

With the Undertaker WrestleMania streak broken three years ago by Brock Lesnar, winning is no longer a huge prize but if Roman Reigns beats Undertaker at WrestleMania it will still mean a lot for the career of the man that the WWE wants to be their biggest star.

Undertaker is now 23-1 at WrestleMania, the best record of any wrestler in the history of the WWE. It is almost hard to imagine that one loss could have come almost a decade before it did if Undertaker and Kurt Angle had gotten their way.

[Featured Image by WWE]