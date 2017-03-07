Who Is ‘Southern Charm’ Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Latest? Is It For Real Or For TV?

While on Southern Charm, Whitney Sudler-Smith, 49, might not be a full time cast member, he is still behind the scenes as “friend of Southern Charm” and the show’s executive producer. In the last two seasons, Whitney had his Austrian girlfriend, Larissa Marolt, 24 on the show, but they seemed to see each other now and then, but that relationship is now in the past. Whitney seemed to move quickly to a new plus one, British model, Eliza Cummings, 26 who has been connected to many of Europe’s rich and famous. But fans and those connected to the show are asking if it is the real thing, or a “for show” relationship.

On Southern Charm, the only people fans haven’t really seen date on show are creator, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Landon Clements, says the Inquisitr, but that might change this season. The first season, whether he wants to admit it or not, Whitney was enamored with Kathryn Dennis, and gushed about her “breeding” as if she were a prize pony. After that, Whitney introduced a storyline for himself where he had a long distance foreign girlfriend, and that role was filled by Austrian celeb Larissa Marolt, a bisexual spokesmodel who appeared on the German version of Dancing With the Stars. But now, Whitney, who has been hobnobbing around Europe more than he crashes in Charleston, has been seeing Eliza Cummings, who in the past has been the live-in partner of Nat Rothschild.

Not an @auburntigers fan, but many thanks to @ladyelizacummings for indulging my Halloween vision of a pervy Gus Mulzahn #triplepleatedthunder #getexcited #southerncharm #sweatervest A post shared by Whitney Sudler-Smith (@wsudlersmith) on Oct 29, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

Fitsnews says that the Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith and Eliza Cummings are officially “dating.” Cummings and Whitney are said to come from different worlds, but they are reportedly together.

“She makes cameo appearances on the show.”

Whatever appearances Eliza Cummings will make on Southern Charm, she appears often on her Instagram page as @ladyelizacummings. Check it out, but beware, some of the photos are a bit above a PG-13 rating.

Happy 37th b day with @relationshep @ladyelizacummings A post shared by Whitney Sudler-Smith (@wsudlersmith) on Sep 27, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT

But what really happened to the relationship of Southern Charm‘s Whitney Sudler-Smith and Larissa Marolt? Larissa got over the first big hurdle, as Whitney’s mama Patsy liked her, and has stressed that she really wants grandchildren, and as her only child, Whitney, approaches 50, she fears she is running out of time. But OE24 says that Larissa Marolt is not spilling the tea on Whitney. Marolt said that the long distance relationship was no longer working for her.

“I am very vocal. There are so many handsome men, but the most beautiful are bored me.”

Marolt says she has other priorities, and it just didn’t work.

“It’s not easy to find the right partner who has enough tolerance, because I am constantly on the road for shows.”

Larissa’s father, Anton Marolt said that Larissa’s relationship with Whitney wasn’t a good match, and it hadn’t been working for some time.

“The relationship has not worked for quite some time, but Larissa is both professional and private.”

But OE24 readers mentioned in the comments section that Larissa was done being Whitney’s “beard” and he was on to a new one, Eliza, and this one is older. But on Twitter, Southern Charm fans had the same thoughts.

“How much is Whitney paying this girl to be his beard this season?”

“Whitney is trash. Larissa’s contract was up as his beard slash girlfriend. TRAAAAASH.”

Lunchtime @thelovemagazine @kegrand ???? note to Instagram my lady garden is covered!!! @instagram A post shared by ELIZA CUMMINGS (@ladyelizacummings) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Do you think on Southern Charm, Whitney’s relationship with Larissa, and now Eliza, are the real deal. or is it casting?

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]