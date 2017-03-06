Beyonce And Blue Ivy Wear Green Dresses to ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Premiere

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy were the real Disney Princesses at the Beauty And The Beast premiere at the El Capitan Theatre In Hollywood, California. The superstar, who is pregnant with twins, was joined be her husband Jay Z, who watched lovingly as his wife and daughter were photographed together.

Beyonce took her daughter to the Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday evening.

The mother and daughter were both dressed in green dresses for the Disney event, according to People.

???????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Beyonce, 35, looked glamorous in a floor-length, low-cut green gown with embellishments near the top.

Blue Ivy, 5, wore a green dress with a pink, ruffled skirt.

Jay Z hopped into a few photos at the Beauty and the Beast movie premiere, holding his hand over his wife’s pregnant belly.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted a sweet family photo of the three of them at the Disney event.

Awwww love and gratitude❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:13am PST

She also posted a photo of her granddaughter Blue Ivy, staring up lovingly at her parents.

Look at that "Look Of Love Is In Her Eyes " for her mommy and Daddy❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The celebrity family did not walk the red carpet at the movie premiere, which is not surprising. Beyonce and her family also skipped the red carpet at the Grammy Awards last month.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, seems to love wearing green during her second pregnancy. Over the Oscars weekend, Beyonce wore another darker green gown. The Nicole Miller dress was fitted, long-sleeved, and floor-length.

#Oscar Weekend ???????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Beyonce also rocked a green leaf-patterned robe garment by Gucci to the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans the previous weekend.

Little Blue Ivy has also been wearing green a lot as of late, matching her mother again in Gucci at the NBA All Star Game.

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Beyonce’s Green Oscars Gown: Pregnant Singer’s Maternity Style Is On Fire

Beyonce Canceled Coachella Over Pregnancy Concerns? Who Will Replace Her?

Kim Kardashian Driven ‘Nuts’ Over Beyonce Pregnancy Surprise, Insiders Claim

Beyonce Posts Photos Of Exclusive Grammys After-Party

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, shared another photo of her growing baby bump with the world.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The singer shared her photographs on her website, showing how fast her baby bump has grown in the month that her pregnancy became public knowledge.

???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:23am PST

One thing fans are not yet sure of is when Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins are due. The singer has yet to discuss a due date with the public.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images]