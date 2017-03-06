Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Bashes Porsha Williams Over Kandi Burruss Claim

Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas, is on Kandi Burruss’ side when it comes to her feud with Porsha Williams. As the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode aired on Sunday night, Peter took to Instagram to bash Porsha for her sex claims against Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker. In a video clip, Peter made it clear that he believes Kandi’s side of the story. Peter also reminded everyone that Porsha made damaging claims about him once, claims that he still maintains to be false.

In the video, Peter said that he was watching Kandi defend herself from lies. Peter referenced how the same people once accused him of cheating on then-wife Cynthia with young women working at his restaurant/lounge.

“I am definitely looking at Kandi going through it with the lies that these people project. You know what I’m saying? Those same people projected those lies about me sleeping with 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds, whatever, employees in my restaurant, Bar One. It never happened. I mean I love those people that work for me and I’m quite sure that they have a deep affection for me also but we weren’t f**king each other. That’s crazy. You know what I’m saying?”

Peter went on to say how those lies affected Cynthia and their marriage. He implied that the cheating rumors played a part in the demise of their marriage.

“I like my staff, you know, and for them to project those lies, every time Cynthia Bailey go out there in Atlanta and there’s six million people in Atlanta and she thinks that those people are looking at her and thinking, ‘She’s an idiot. Her husband is screwing you girls that work for him at the restaurant.’ You know it’s painful. You know what I’m saying? That’s some reality for your a**. It’s real painful. A lot of people didn’t survive that. We didn’t.”

“Lying motherf**ker’s????????????,” Peter captioned the video.

While Peter didn’t name Porsha by name in the video, it would be clear to people who watched the previous season of the show that he was talking about Porsha. On the season 8 reunion show, Porsha claimed that Peter has and is continuing to cheat on Cynthia with his employees.

“It’s all over the internet about Peter and his women! Honey, besides the internet it’s all over Atlanta! Girl, welcome to any girl that’s over 19 years old. I don’t have to go on the internet to find out about your husband. But if you want to go there, we can. Find out how your waitresses are getting paid. Okay? And it’s full of penis.”

Peter, who was actually at the reunion, directly challenged Porsha to come up with names.

“Porsha, I’m gonna say this to you. Porsha, publish that list. All these women that I’m sleeping with, please put it out there. Throw me under the bus. Run my a** over, ten times. Put it out there.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after the reunion show aired, Porsha claimed on Twitter that she has proof of the cheating.

On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kandi Buruss and Porsha Williams went head-to-head over Porsha’s claim that she was told by someone that Kandi had said that she wanted to drug Porsha and bring her back to her and Todd Tucker’s sex dungeon to have their way with her. Over a group dinner in Maui, Kandi exploded as she lashed out at Porsha saying such a thing, in addition to her previous claims that Kandi was once in a 7-year relationship with a woman, slept around with R&B groups and that Todd cheats on her in New York City under the alias “Marvin.”

Kandi claimed that it was actually Porsha who kissed her one night in 2014 during a night out and said that she wanted to perform oral sex on her until she had an orgasm. Kandi even produced a printout of a text message exchange with Porsha in which Porsha jokingly told Kandi that she wasn’t going to rape her. Kandi pointed out that the text message exchange proves that it was Porsha who was the sexual aggressor.

Peter Thomas, who had joined the trip as Cynthia Bailey’s guest, tried to calm things down when it seemed as if Kandi might physically attack Porsha.

During Porsha’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, Porsha admitted that she did kiss Kandi at the club but blamed Kandi for blowing things up out of proportion.

“I’m honestly done with it. For me, when we were at the club, that was nothing. It was three years ago, had a good time. It was just a kiss and nothing else. She’s really like in love with me, I guess.”

Porsha also said that the text message printout, specifically the text from Kandi in which she said that she was going to walk away and leave Porsha standing there as if she doesn’t know her if Porsha says anything crazy about their night together on camera, actually just proves that Kandi’s now lying about her.

Despite no longer being together, Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey have made it clear via their social media accounts and press interviews that they’re still friends. Perhaps Peter will show up to the upcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show to help defend his friends Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker from Porsha Williams’ claims?

