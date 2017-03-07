Did Peeps-Flavored Oreos Make Your Poop Turn Bright Pink? You’re Not Alone

Did Peeps Oreos turn your poop pink?

Don’t worry if you noticed a bizarre side-effect after testing the new flavor of Oreos, with plenty reports of the strange side effect plus some reassurances from food experts that it’s likely not harmful at all.

The reports have started to trickle in over the course of the last week. A number of cookie connoisseurs are finding out that the new Peeps-flavored Oreos are reportedly coming with a bizarre side-effect — turning poop into a bright shade of pink.

The limited edition flavor based on the popular marshmallow treats was added in mid February, and in the weeks that followed people started to find that the Peeps Oreo cookies were leaving a strange mark on their tongues, mouths, and even their poop. The Oreo fans noted that the bright pink color of the cookies was rubbing off, and many took to social media to share pictures of the effect.

Parents… Don’t panic over pink poo or a bright pink tongue. Your kiddo probably ate those new Peeps flavored… https://t.co/2PFLiqqGhq — 94.9 KLTY (@949KLTY) March 3, 2017

Fox 32 Chicago reported that this isn’t the first time a bright-colored food has had a strange effect on people’s poop.

“This isn’t the first time a colorful limited edition product has caused an issue like this,” the report noted. “In 2015, Burger King’s Halloween-themed black Whopper resulted in customer’s complaining of fecal discoloration from the concentrated dye used.”

During the Burger King fiasco, USA Today offered a simple explanation for why people’s poop turned colors after eating the Whopper — too much food coloring dye.

“To make poop turn that color green, it would require far more dye than is in the typical type of A.1.,” Pamela Reilly of Indianapolis, a naturopathic doctor and certified nutrition counselor, told the outlet. “My guess is that they’re using a concentrated form.”

New Oreo Peeps Turning People’s Poop Pink:https://t.co/0j2bukKApm — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 6, 2017

Reilly added that the food coloring wouldn’t be harmful to people who eat it. Other dyes can have the same effect, she noted, including the dye found in some kinds of cake frosting or even large quantities of foods with natural dyes, like beets or leafy greens.

And it wasn’t just poops that was affected by the Peeps-flavored Oreos. Others noted changes to their mouths and even saliva. Fox News compiled some of the strangest complaints in its report on the Oreo fiasco.

” ‘My spit looks like Pepto-Bismol’ hours after eating the cookies, one Twitter user complains, per Delish. Adds another, ‘My roommate ate a whole pack of Oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.’ Indeed, some who ate a lot of cookies say the dye turned their feces various shades of pink, from ‘bright pink’ to ‘reddish-pink,’ reports BuzzFeed; BuzzFeed employees who ate only one cookie say their bowel movements were no more colorful than usual.”

This is not the first time that Oreo has made headlines in recent months for a mishap with its famous cookies. Back in October, a much more serious report emerged that the cookie-maker’s Fudge Creme variety was prompting an allergic reaction in some people.

It turned out that the Oreos had been incorrectly labeled, and did not have a warning that they contained the allergen milk. This led to a recall and a warning from the company to avoid the cookies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” a report from Food Safety News noted.

Despite the fact that people’s mouths and poop turned pink, the Peeps Oreos actually good some good reviews from consumers who weren’t bothered by the bright side effects. And so far, Oreo has not responded to the report about the Peeps-flavored cookies and their side-effects on people’s poop.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]