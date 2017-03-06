Watch Arsenal Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The fate of 21-year Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger could hang in the balance when his Gunners face Bayern Munich in a match that will live stream on Tuesday from The Emirates — with Arsenal needing a five-goal victory to keep their 2017 UEFA Champions League dreams alive.

Arsenal took a 5-1 drubbing from the German Bundesliga champions last week in Munich, with Arsenal appearing to go into a shell for the game’s second half. The 67-year-old Wenger will need to instill his group with considerably more spirit on Tuesday, if he hopes to at least salvage his club’s dignity — much less advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

And with Arsenal now sitting fifth on the domestic Premier League table, the team stand at serious risk of missing out on a Champions League berth entirely for next season — breaking an English record of 20 straight seasons qualifying for a Champions League spot by finishing in the top four.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this page. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Standard Time at Emirates Stadium in London, on Tuesday, March 7. In the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

To watch Wenger’s pre-match press conference alongside Arsenal star Per Mertesacker, click on the video below.

Wenger’s hopes of staging what would be a historic second-leg comeback were dimmed somewhat on Monday by the news that three of his star players will be unavailable for the match. German international Mesut Ozil will miss his second straight game due to illness, while Santi Cazorla must sit out with an Achilles injury and Mohamed Elneny will miss the game with a sore ankle.

Can Arsene Wenger lead a remarkable Arsenal comeback, beating Bayern Munich by five goals on Wednesday to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive? Or can Bayern Munich drive what could be a final nail into the proverbial coffin that will ultimately carry Wenger out of Arsenal, where he has reigned since 1996? To find out, watch the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Rond of 16 second-leg contest from 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in London, England, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League Round of 16 match stream live to their TV sets.

Fans without cable login credentials can watch the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Champions League match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans who subscribe to BT Sport can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich using BT Sport Player, which can be found at this link.

