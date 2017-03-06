Stephen King Has Already Seen ‘It’ Movie: Is He Happy With The Adaptation?

The second part of Stephen King’s It movie will go on floor in one month. The film’s producer recently shared what Stephen King thought when he attended the screening of the first unreleased part.

Stephen King has always remained very vocal about his work. Many of his fans know that he still talks about his dislike for the movie adaptation of The Shining by Stanley Kubrick. It is pretty obvious for the makers of It to know King’s perspective on the upcoming horror film.

Film’s producer, Seth Grahame-Smith took to Instagram over this weekend to share that Stephen King was recently shown the screening of It and he was very pleased with the movie adaptation of his famous work.

I can die now. Goodbye. I'm dead. ???? A post shared by Seth Grahame-Smith (@instagrahamesmith) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Stephen King’s It movie is an adaptation of his 1986 horror novel of the same name. The story follows the exploits of seven children as they are terrorized by Pennywise The Dancing Clown or Bob Gray. The said clown exploits the fears of its victims in order to disguise itself while hunting its prey. The famous horror novel has already been awarded a British Fantasy Award in 1987 and even received nominations for the Locus and World Fantasy Awards in the same year.

It movie is not the first movie which will show the character written by Stephen King in his horror novel. Back in 1990, the legendary novel was adapted into a television miniseries featuring Tum Curry as Pennywise The Clown.

In 2009, Warner Bros. announced that they are planning a new adaptation of Stephen King’s It novel. It was later reported that the acclaimed horror novel would be adapted into a two-part film, and will be directed by Andrés Muschietti and will feature Bill Skarsagård as Pennywise The Dancing Clown.

The thing that started most people's clown phobia…"Stephen King's IT" (1990) gets 7.4/10! pic.twitter.com/zotusJDdZO — The DVD Lowedown (@TheLowedown1) February 17, 2017

In an interview with Vulture, film’s producer Dan Lin announced that the first film in the series will be a coming-of-age story about the children who are being tormented by a clown. The It 2 will skip ahead in time as those seven children will continue their fight as adults.

The second part of the upcoming It movie is set to go into filming later this month. The site, My Entertainment World, recently updated a production listing for the It sequel with a working title of Accordion. If these reports are to be believed then the filming will be conducted in Toronto, Canada starting on March 17.

I felt the Friday Pennywise meme needed updating with the Bill Skarsgard treatment. #it2017 #itthemovie #newPennywise #billskarsgard #meme A post shared by Stephen King's IT (@itthemovie2017) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:00am PST

The monthly subscription website also teased the fans of this horror classic by providing a brief synopsis for the It sequel.

“A promise made twenty-eight years ago calls seven adults to reunite in Derry, Massachusetts, where as teenagers they battled an evil creature that preyed on the city’s children. Unsure that their Losers Club had vanquished the creature all those years ago, the seven had vowed to return to Derry if IT should ever reappear.”

If the reports of the filming of the sequel are to be believed then perhaps it is a sign that the studio has a lot of confidence for the first film. Given Stephen King’s approval on the same, it looks like the fans will be amazed after watching the clown again.

The movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It is written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. Apart from Bill, it will also feature Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Wills and Wyatt Oleff in the leading roles. The movie version of Stephen King’s It is scheduled to release on September 8, 2017.

Are you excited for the upcoming the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It novel. Do you think it will manage to create the same horror which was faced by everyone who read the novel and imagined Pennywise The Dancing Clown? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]